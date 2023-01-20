search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsAbu Dhabi HSBC Championship: Preview, betting tips, how to watch

Golf News

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: Preview, betting tips, how to watch

By Lewis Fraser13 January, 2023
preview HSBC Championship Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship DP World Tour Thomas Pieters
Hsbc Championship Preview

After last week’s Hero Cup, it’s a big fixture on the DP World Tour, with the first Rolex Series event of 2023.

Yas Links is the venue for this week, which is a pretty spectacular setting for golf. It hosted the tour for the first time last year, where Thomas Pieters lifted the trophy. 

It will also be home to a field that features plenty of those who played their golf on the LIV Golf circuit last year. Poulter, Westwood and Stenson are among those who'll be teeing it up, in what is a pretty strong field in the UAE. 

This is the first Rolex Series event of the year, meaning it comes with the added incentive of extra Ryder Cup points, Race to Dubai points and of course, a bigger prize fund. 

Last week's Hero Cup, where Continental Europe were victorious, whetted the appetite for the upcoming Ryder Cup, and captain Luke Donald will be playing this week, so would-be team members will be looking to impress.

The event has been a fixture on the calendar since 2006 and was first sponsored by HSBC in 2011. 

Here's what you need to know.

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship details

Course: Yas Links Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Course stats: 7,425 yards, par 72

Defending champion: Thomas Pieters

Purse: $11,000,000

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship betting tips

Here's who the bookies expect to do well this week.

Tyrrell Hatton 12/1

Shane Lowry 14/1

Tommy Fleetwood 14/1

Alex Noren 20/1

Min Woo Lee 25/1

Thomas Pieters 25/1

Robert MacIntyre 33/1

Seamus Power 33/1

Jordan Smith 33/1

Patrick Reed 33/1

The bunkered Bet

Jordan Smith 

Last year, the leader board at Yas Links was dominated by those who drive their ball well, and Jordan Smith was one of those, finishing in a tie for 12th. The Englishman is one of the best ball strikers out there and will be in good spirits after a solid week at the Hero Cup, where he was one of GB&I's better performers. 

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship how to watch

Here's how viewers in the UK can tune in. 

Thursday: Sky Sports Golf, 03:30; Sky Sports Main Event 07:00

Friday: Sky Sports Golf, 03:30; Sky Sports Main Event 07:00

Saturday: Sky Sports Golf, 05:00; Sky Sports Main Event 07:00

Sunday: Sky Sports Golf, 05:00

Follow bunkered on social media

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - preview

Related Articles - Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Related Articles - DP World Tour

Related Articles - Thomas Pieters

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Greg Norman brands Tiger Woods "mouthpiece for the PGA Tour"
Jess Baker thrilled by "surreal" Augusta invite
CW Network owners blasted over LIV Golf TV deal
Golf now available on PRESCRIPTION in Fife
Greg Norman defends LIV's TV deal (and Saudi backers)

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

The correct grip will make your swing more consistent
Watch
Don’t get stuck on the downswing
Watch
Use your hands less during the golf swing
Watch
Denis Pugh’s takeaway tips
Watch
See all videos right arrow