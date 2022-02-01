Adam Scott details his unfinished major business

Adam Scott could be forgiven for giving up on the Open.

The Australian was in pole position in 2012 and looked certain to take home the Claret Jug before a late collapse handed Ernie Els an unlikely title.

Scott’s relationship with golf’s oldest major has been a turbulent one.

But despite the trials and tribulations he has experienced over the years, the 2013 Masters champion remains as determined as ever.

• Bryson DeChambeau discusses Old Course strategy

Insisting he is still “in the prime” of his career, the world No.50 is desperate to make 2022 the year he becomes a multiple major winner.

And in a guest blog for the DP World Tour, he revealed he has this year’s 150th Open at St Andrews firmly in his sights.

“The Majors are really what careers are defined by, more so than ever," Scott said.

“I’d love to win more and be a multiple winner. At this point I need to be greedy because I don’t have much time.

“Certainly the Open Championship is unfinished business for me, but I’m not going to be picky – I’ll take any one!

• Monty: Big hitters could kill off Old Course Opens

“I’m in a good spot physically and mentally, and I’m still in what I would still call the prime of my career.

“I’ve got a lot of experience behind me, so it’s time to take advantage of everything I’ve put into my career at this point and hopefully I get into some situations where I can make it go my way on Sunday and win some big events and maybe tick off a couple of those boxes I have left.”

Scott confirmed he plans to play the Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club the week before his latest tilt at the Claret Jug.

And he revealed he is taking inspiration from Phil Mickelson’s US PGA win last year at the age of 50, claiming he feels he could play at the top level for another decade.

• Patrick Reed claims he is "misunderstood"

“Watching Mickelson win a Major Championship at the age of 51 certainly gives me hope that I can still play at a high level for another ten years plus,” Scott said.

“I know he’s put an incredible amount of work in to being able to do that and I’m not taking that for granted, but I feel like I could do that and play well in later years and hopefully still be a top player.”