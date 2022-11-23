search
HomeGolf NewsBryson DeChambeau: Bulking led to health problems

Golf News

Bryson DeChambeau: Bulking led to health problems

By Jamie Hall18 November, 2022
Bryson DeChambeau has revealed his dramatic physical transformation led to health problems – and warned others against following his example.

The former US Open champion bulked significantly in 2020, adding 50lbs of muscle in order to fulfil his goal of becoming the longest driver on the PGA Tour.

However, the 29-year-old has now opened up on the unseen side-effects of his unorthodox approach on the 5 Clubs podcast with Emma Carpenter.

And he admitted he has now changed his diet and dropped some weight in a bid to pursue a healthier approach.

“I had such huge mood swings from it,” DeChambeau said.

“I ate things that were not great for my system that I was very sensitive to and ultimately it got to the point where it was a little bit too much.

“I ate improperly for almost a year and a half and I was starting to feel weird, my gut was all messed up and so I went completely healthy and went on a Whole-30 diet, got a nutritionist. I was super-inflamed.”

Admitting he played his “C-game” in 2022, DeChambeau fired a warning to those considering a similar approach.

“No. I mean, get stronger in a healthy way,” he said.

“Go get a blood sensitivity test and figure out what works best for your body to gain size and strength.”

