Golf News

Bubba Watson resigns from PGA Tour after LIV Golf switch

By Jamie Hall11 August, 2022
Bubba Watson LIV Golf PGA Tour FedEx Cup
Bubba Watson Liv Golf

Bubba Watson confirmed he has resigned his PGA Tour membership ahead of his impending LIV Golf debut.

Watson signed with the Saudi-backed rebel tour last month, and was expected to join the growing list of players banned from the main circuit once he hit his first shot.

As he is not yet officially suspended, he is still listed at 162nd in the FedEx Cup standings – potentially denying players further down the rankings the chance to earn their tour cards at the Korn Ferry Tour finals.

• Paige Spiranac snubbed by charity over "cleavage"

• Richie Ramsay reveals hilarious Tiger Woods tale

However, amid pressure on social media, the two-time Masters champion confirmed he has quit the tour.

“I have resigned from the PGA Tour,” he wrote on Twitter.

“[I] was told I will be removed from the rankings after Sunday.

“Not sure how that plays out. Up to the tour.”

It is not yet clear whether the final FedEx Cup standings will be adjusted, with every player below Watson moving up a place. 

• Rory McIlroy says LIV battle turned "personal"

• PGA Tour predicts HUGE prize money increase

Watson is currently out injured and it is unclear whether he will be able to make his LIV Golf debut next month.

Hudson Swafford, Talor Gooch and Matt Jones, three of his fellow defectors, lost an appeal against the decision to bar them from playing in the FedEx Cup playoffs.

