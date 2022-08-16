Paige Spiranac snubbed by charity “because of cleavage”

Social media star Paige Spiranac has revealed her offer to help a golf charity was turned down – because of her cleavage.

The 29-year-old claimed she had attempted to give the organisation free clubs for children, but was knocked back.

"I wanted to help this charity out and I wanted to give them free golf clubs," she said on her podcast Playing-A-Round.

"The guy wrote back and said 'We would love to but, because of the way our board members view you, you can't help out'.

• Richie Ramsay reveals hilarious Tiger Woods tale



• Rory McIlroy says LIV battle turned "personal"



"I want to give back to these kids who don't have anything, because I grew up not having anything, and I can't even f**king do that because of my cleavage.

"We bond over having a common interest and we all love the same thing.

"I don't understand why it matters if you're wearing a polo and I'm not wearing a polo.

"If a guy on tour wears shorts instead of pants, the world's not going to end.

"In golf, people make all of these problems so serious and it's not serious."

Spiranac, who spent a short time as a pro after college, then went on to explain why she feels the sport is “elitist”.

She claimed the sport has previously made her feel like an “outcast”.

"Golf is elitist, it's stuffy, it's exclusive and I hate that because I am not that and I was never welcomed in and I'm still not welcomed in," she said.

"It's like my whole life I'm trying to find a place where I can fit in and that I feel comfortable and that I feel at peace with myself and I haven't found that.

• PGA Tour predicts HUGE prize money increase



• Gary Player's son responds to "baseless" accusation

"Golf is the absolute worst place for me to be because I am the exact opposite of everything that a golfer should encompass, should be, and I'm not.

"There's just so much hypocrisy in golf and it's so frustrating for me.

"It's this big boys club where if someone does something they'll cover that up.

"But I wear a tank top and I'm the s**t and I'm the w****e and I'm the one that's ruining the game.

"I'm not going to feel like I fit in when everything that I do, I'm an outcast."