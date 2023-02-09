Dustin Johnson out of Saudi International with injury

Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from this week’s PIF Saudi International after tweaking his back.

The two-time champion was due to make his first competitive appearance this year, but will now sit out the Saudi-funded Asian Tour event.

The field consists of everyone, bar Johnson, who competed in LIV Golf’s season closer last year, as well as some PGA Tour players including Cameron Young and Cameron Champ.

• Lowry splits with caddie

• O'Hara ready for PGA Tour debut

The former Masters champion has experienced back problems in the past, most notably when he pulled out of the 2017 Masters after falling down the stairs of his rental apartment.

The former world No.1 has dropped to No.46 in the OWGR, and would have been hoping to pick up valuable world ranking points this week.

• FIRST LOOK: Galvin Green's new collection

It's not clear how serious the injury to Johnson is, with LIV Golf's season opener coming up later this month, and the Masters only nine weeks away.