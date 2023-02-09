search
Bunkered LIVE Golf Show - in Birmingham (February) and Edinburgh (March) 2023
Dustin Johnson out of Saudi International with injury

Golf News

Dustin Johnson out of Saudi International with injury

By bunkered.co.uk02 February, 2023
Dustin Johnson Owgr

Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from this week’s PIF Saudi International after tweaking his back.

The two-time champion was due to make his first competitive appearance this year, but will now sit out the Saudi-funded Asian Tour event.

The field consists of everyone, bar Johnson, who competed in LIV Golf’s season closer last year, as well as some PGA Tour players including Cameron Young and Cameron Champ.

The former Masters champion has experienced back problems in the past, most notably when he pulled out of the 2017 Masters after falling down the stairs of his rental apartment.

The former world No.1 has dropped to No.46 in the OWGR, and would have been hoping to pick up valuable world ranking points this week.

It's not clear how serious the injury to Johnson is, with LIV Golf's season opener coming up later this month, and the Masters only nine weeks away.

Golf News

One year from his first win, Scottie Scheffler says life hasn’t changed
Rory McIlroy: Am I the best player in the world right now? Yes.
Former Masters champ confirms final appearance in 2023
Tiger Woods building brand-new 8,000-YARD golf course
Justin Rose reveals "non-negotiable" that made him reject LIV Golf

