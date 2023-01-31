Report: Shane Lowry splits with caddie

Shane Lowry has split with long-time caddie Brian ‘Bo’ Martin.

According to a report in the Irish Independent, the pair split last weekend, after their relationship lost a “spark” and “chemistry."

Martin was on Lowry’s bag since the 2018 Portugal Masters, and was pivotal to his Open Championship win in 2019 at Royal Portrush, as well as his most recent win at last year's BMW PGA Championship.

Lowry will now be searching for a new caddie, ahead of a busy run of events leading up to the year’s first major at Augusta National.

The world No.22 has had a difficult run of form, including a week at the Hero Cup where he failed to register a point for the GB&I team.

Last week at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Martin's final week on the bag, the Offaly man missed the cut after scores of 70 and 75.