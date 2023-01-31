search
Report: Shane Lowry splits with caddie

Golf News

Report: Shane Lowry splits with caddie

By Lewis Fraser31 January, 2023
Shane Lowry Brian Martin DP World Tour
Shane Lowry Caddie Split

Shane Lowry has split with long-time caddie Brian ‘Bo’ Martin.

According to a report in the Irish Independent, the pair split last weekend, after their relationship lost a “spark” and “chemistry."

Martin was on Lowry’s bag since the 2018 Portugal Masters, and was pivotal to his Open Championship win in 2019 at Royal Portrush, as well as his most recent win at last year's BMW PGA Championship.

• Bubba Watson desperate to return to PNC

• Phil at peace with not returning to PGA Tour

Lowry will now be searching for a new caddie, ahead of a busy run of events leading up to the year’s first major at Augusta National.

• Rules officials defend Reed's Dubai drop

• Mickelson calls out PGA Tour over shorts policy

The world No.22 has had a difficult run of form, including a week at the Hero Cup where he failed to register a point for the GB&I team. 

Last week at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Martin's final week on the bag, the Offaly man missed the cut after scores of 70 and 75.

