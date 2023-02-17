“F**k you, Phil!” - Rory McIlroy blasts Mickelson on Netflix series

WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for season one of Netflix series Full Swing.

New Netflix golf docu-series ‘Full Swing’ is about to drop – and, as a result, things could get even messier in the already fractured world of men’s professional golf.

The behind-the-scenes eight-parter goes live on the subscription streaming platform from February 15, promising viewers a warts-and-all look at life on the PGA Tour.

Producers filmed throughout 2022, during which time the sport split down the middle by the emergence of the LIV Golf League.

The tensions created by the Saudi-funded enterprise are explored extensively and reach a stunning climax in the final episode, which focuses heavily on Rory McIlroy.

The world No.2 - one of the most vocal opponents to LIV – is seen getting a massage at last year’s Tour Championship when the subject of American football and, in particular, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen comes up.



Full Swing is coming and you all better be ready for golf to become your whole personality.



Informed that Allen is a fan of golf and the NFL, McIlroy responds, “Yeah but he’s a Phil Mickelson, so-- ”

The Irishman and others in the room can be heard laughing, as one voice says, “That’s true. Sounds like this guy’s losing credibility.”

McIlroy then shouts: “F**k you, Phil! I hope that makes it in.”

McIlroy also pokes fun at Patrick Reed, with whom he was embroiled in an ugly spat at the recent Dubai Desert Classic.

During a conversation with a reporter on the driving range, McIlroy describes Reed tumbling down the OWGR after playing in an Asian Tour event as "beautiful, beautiful".

Elsewhere in the episode, McIlroy is seen attending a charity breakfast where the subject of LIV again comes up.

“It’s been contentious at times and I’ve maybe leaned in to that part of it a little bit too much and made it too personal in my mind,” he says. “But I feel like what some people have done has affected the rest of the profession so I’m just trying to defend what I think is right.

