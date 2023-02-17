search
Golf News

“F**k you, Phil!” - Rory McIlroy blasts Mickelson on Netflix series

By Michael McEwan14 February, 2023
WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for season one of Netflix series Full Swing.

New Netflix golf docu-series ‘Full Swing’ is about to drop – and, as a result, things could get even messier in the already fractured world of men’s professional golf.

The behind-the-scenes eight-parter goes live on the subscription streaming platform from February 15, promising viewers a warts-and-all look at life on the PGA Tour.

Producers filmed throughout 2022, during which time the sport split down the middle by the emergence of the LIV Golf League.

• Johnson suffers blow ahead of new LIV season

• Tiger Woods confirms PGA Tour comeback

The tensions created by the Saudi-funded enterprise are explored extensively and reach a stunning climax in the final episode, which focuses heavily on Rory McIlroy.

The world No.2 - one of the most vocal opponents to LIV – is seen getting a massage at last year’s Tour Championship when the subject of American football and, in particular, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen comes up.

Informed that Allen is a fan of golf and the NFL, McIlroy responds, “Yeah but he’s a Phil Mickelson, so-- ”

The Irishman and others in the room can be heard laughing, as one voice says, “That’s true. Sounds like this guy’s losing credibility.”

McIlroy then shouts: “F**k you, Phil! I hope that makes it in.”

McIlroy also pokes fun at Patrick Reed, with whom he was embroiled in an ugly spat at the recent Dubai Desert Classic.

• Scheffler regains world No.1 spot

• Tiger shares plans for 8,000 YARD course

During a conversation with a reporter on the driving range, McIlroy describes Reed tumbling down the OWGR after playing in an Asian Tour event as "beautiful, beautiful".

Elsewhere in the episode, McIlroy is seen attending a charity breakfast where the subject of LIV again comes up.

“It’s been contentious at times and I’ve maybe leaned in to that part of it a little bit too much and made it too personal in my mind,” he says. “But I feel like what some people have done has affected the rest of the profession so I’m just trying to defend what I think is right.

Read our review of season one of "Full Swing" on Netflix. Contains spoilers.

