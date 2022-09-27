search
Ian Poulter fumes over Henrik Stenson news

Golf News

Ian Poulter fumes over Henrik Stenson news

By Michael McEwan25 September, 2022
Henrik Stenson Ian Poulter Swedish Golf Federation LIV Golf Tour News
Ian Poulter Henrik Stenson

Ian Poulter has come out fighting in defence of Henrik Stenson after the Swedish Golf Federation opted to sever ties with his LIV Golf colleague.

The organisation announced last week that it has ended its relationship with the former Open champion following his move to the Saudi-funded start-up.

Speaking to news agency TT, Gunnar Hakansson, the federation’s secretary general, said: “We believe that Henrik, given his involvement with LIV Golf, can no longer act as a role model for Swedish junior golfers.”

• WATCH: Pieters at centre of rules controversy

• Greg Norman hits back after snub

Stenson acknowledged the decision in a post on Instagram, insisting that it would “in no way impact our drive to develop junior and paragolf in Sweden”.

However, in a social media post of own, his ‘Majesticks’ teammate Poulter was far less diplomatic.

“Beyond disappointing to hear this news,” fumed the Englishman. “I actually hope the Juniors/Disability golfers have their say. I hope you regret this SGF.

“The greatest Swedish male golfer. The Open Champ, 2 X Race to Dubai winner, FedEx Cup champ, Players Champ. Just to name a few of Henrik Stenson’s wins.”

• Patrick Reed added to Dunhill field

• Monahan gives verdict on LIV peace talks

The news from the Swedish Golf Federation is the second major blow to hit Stenson following his decision to join the Greg Norman-fronted LIV Golf Series.

In July, he was stripped of the European Ryder Cup captaincy for next year’s match in Rome, just 127 days after he been announced as Padraig Harrington’s successor.

Stenson was subsequently replaced as captain by England’s Luke Donald.

