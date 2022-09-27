WATCH: Thomas Pieters at centre of rules controversy

Thomas Pieters was at the heart of a bizarre ruling which got everyone talking at the Cazoo Open de France.

Playing the third alongside Ewen Ferguson and Victor Perez, the Belgian was standing over his 35-foot birdie putt.

As he began his stroke, he was distracted, apparently by a child crying, and attempted to stop – but was unable to do so and knocked the ball forwards.

Having called a rules official over, he claimed that as he had attempted to stop his stroke, he had played the ball accidentally.

The officials agreed, allowing the former Ryder Cup star to replace his ball and retake his putt.

Thomas Pieters was allowed to replace his ball because he was deemed to have hit it accidentally - but should he have been?!



Poll below… pic.twitter.com/dX3jpMteX3 — bunkered (@BunkeredOnline) September 23, 2022

"Never, ever seen that before!" 🙈



Thomas Pieters mishits a 40 feet putt but manages to get a free drop after claiming he did not mean to hit the ball at the Cazoo Open de France! 😮 pic.twitter.com/Phvhl3ViaO — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) September 23, 2022

It appears the officials applied Rule 13d of the Rules of Golf, which applied to accidentally causing a ball or ball marker to move on the green.

It states: “There is no penalty if the player, opponent or another player in stroke play accidentally moves the player’s ball or ball-marker on the putting green.”

The rule adds the ball should be replaced and played from its original spot.

Twitter was split on whether the 30-year-old should have been allowed to replace it, however. Some agreed he had attempted to stop his stroke, but others argued he had addressed the ball.

Watch the moment and decide for yourself...

No doubt. Yes — Daniel Rosenlund (@danielgolf) September 23, 2022

I think he definitely tried to pull back and stop his motion...but a very grey area...that's an interesting call to make. — Aldo (@AldoW83) September 23, 2022

Nonsense, that ball was addressed — Craig (@Cra1gC) September 23, 2022

Putter was behind the ball, that normally deems intent to play the shot.

However, that is all irrelevant, as the referee deemed after listening to him, that it was not an intentional shot. Strange. — Andrew Y Johnston (@AndrewYJohnston) September 23, 2022

Looked like the putter was behind the ball to me. — Mark Glover (@hibeemg) September 23, 2022