Golf News

Henrik Stenson dealt another blow after LIV Golf switch

By Jamie Hall23 September, 2022
The Swedish Golf Federation has cut ties with Henrik Stenson in the wake of his controversial switch to LIV Golf.

Stenson’s move to the Saudi-backed rebel tour was confirmed earlier this year, resulting in him being stripped of the Ryder Cup captaincy.

Now the 46-year-old has suffered another blow after his national association opted to end their long-standing relationship.

“We believe that Henrik, given his involvement with LIV Golf, can no longer act as a role model for Swedish junior golfers,” the federation told news agency TT.

Despite the organisation’s decision, Stenson still plans to support junior and paragolf in his homeland – a pledge he outlined in a statement on his own social media accounts.

In March, Stenson became the first Swede to be named Europe’s Ryder Cup captain.

He claimed after taking the job he had signed a contract preventing him from joining LIV while he held the role.

However, just three months later his reign ended as he signed up with the Saudi-backed, Greg Norman-fronted breakaway tour.

On his maiden appearance on the circuit, he topped the individual standings and scooped $4million.

Meanwhile, Stenson’s former team-mate Luke Donald was announced as his replacement for next year’s Ryder Cup in Rome.

