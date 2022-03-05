Ian Woosnam: My life in pictures

Fifty wins as a professional, including one major; two European Tour Order of Merit titles; five victories in eight Ryder Cup appearances as a player, plus another one as a captain - Ian Woosnam has had one hell of a career.

Often outspoken and never dull, Woosie helped transform European golf as part of the ‘Famous Five’ - together with Sir Nick Faldo, Sandy Lyle, Bernard Langer and Seve Ballesteros - and the trail they blazed in the late 1980s and early 1990s is part of the reason for the strength of golf on this side of the Atlantic over the past decade or so.

For issue 127 of bunkered (September 2013), we caught up with Woosnam to look back on his career using some of the most iconic pictures of him in action. Here are his some of his memories - both good and bad - of a lifetime in golf.



Hit NEXT to begin...



• Editor's Note: This is a reproduction of a feature that first appeared in issue 127 of bunkered (September 2013).