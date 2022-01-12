search
Jon Rahm tips Charlie Woods to make it onto PGA Tour

Golf News

Jon Rahm tips Charlie Woods to make it onto PGA Tour

By Michael McEwan12 January, 2022
Charlie Woods Tiger Woods Jon Rahm PGA Tour Tour News
Charlie Woods And Jon Rahm

Charlie Woods has been tipped to follow his dad Tiger onto the PGA Tour by current world No.1 Jon Rahm.

Woods Jnr impressed observers last month when, for the second year in a row, he produced a fantastic performance alongside his 15-time major-winning father in the PNC Championship.

The Woodses finished second in the tournament in Orlando, with 12-year-old Charlie catching the eye for his impressive ball-striking and nerveless putting.

During last week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions, US Open champion Rahm said he wouldn’t be surprised to see him make his mark on the PGA Tour someday.

• OPINION: Time to let Charlie Woods be a kid

• "I over-coached him" admits Tiger's former coach

“I’m hoping the best future for Charlie,” said the Spaniard. “He's got a lot of talent. Certainly, a lot more talent than I did at the age of 12.

“If he keeps working hard, which I'm sure he will, I wouldn't doubt one second we'll see him maybe one day sitting here.”

Rahm himself became a father for the first time last year and admitted that watching Tiger and Charlie play gave him a glimpse into his own future.

“It was really cool to see,” he added. “Just how cool it is to have that father-on experience and to see how much of Tiger is in Charlie.

“It's just inspiring for other fathers out there. Hopefully I can be there in the future and be playing with Kepa and contending for that event.”

Rahm started this season as the top player on the world rankings and, despite a host of top players all hunting him down, he’s confident he knows what he needs to do to stay there.

• The Masters: Watson to become Honorary Starter

“I’ve got to keep playing at the level and trying to get better,” he added. “At the end of the day, I focus on myself. I try to improve my game and improve my level of golf.

“If I can do that and play the way I know I can play, everything else should take care of itself. I'm not thinking constantly, oh, he's No.2 or he's coming for me, I need to do this or that. No, I'm trying to play the best that I can and hopefully win a tournament.”

