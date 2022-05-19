search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsJustin Thomas calls out crazy beer prices at US PGA

Golf News

Justin Thomas calls out crazy beer prices at US PGA

By bunkered.co.uk16 May, 2022
Justin Thomas US PGA Championship US PGA Major Championships Southern Hills
Justin Thomas Drinks Prices Us Pga

Justin Thomas is one of the bookies’ favourites to win the Wanamaker Trophy later this week – but right now, the 2017 US PGA champion has other things on his mind.

Specifically, the cost of a beer for spectators at Southern Hills.

A picture of the price list for drinks at the US PGA has gone viral on social media – and it makes for quite eye-watering reading.

One Stella Artois will set you back $19, as will a Michelob Ultra organic seltzer. It’s the same price for one of the Tulsa venue’s “souvenir cocktails”, $18 for a standard Michelob Ultra, $15 for a Kona Big Wave golden ale or cocktails, and $13 for wine.

• Bryson bids to take place in US PGA field

• Big name duo OUT of US PGA Championship

Even a bottle of water will sting you to tune of $6 a time.

Understandably, people have been reacting with incredulity, Thomas amongst them.

Responding to a picture of the prices on the popular Zire Golf Instagram page, the world No.9 wrote: “$28 for a freakin beer?????? What does it cure cancer or something!!????”

Thomas’ fellow competitor Dylan Frittelli also offered his own take on the cost.

• Fellow pros rally behind absent Mickelson

• Major champ rips into Greg Norman

“They clearly don’t think they’re gonna make their $25mil quota in the Merch tent & online,” laughed the South African.

One of Hollywood’s finest also got in on the act. Actor Michael Peña, whose credits include Ant-Man, Shooter and World Trade Center, posted a seemingly sarcastic reply to the Zire Golf post when he wrote: “Growing the game!” 

What do you make of the beer prices at Southern Hills?

Let us know your thoughts on the cost of drinks at the second men’s major of the year by joining the conversation on our Facebook page.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Justin Thomas

Related Articles - US PGA Championship

Related Articles - US PGA

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Southern Hills

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

US PGA: Rory McIlroy surges into first-round lead
US PGA: Round 2 tee times in full
US PGA: Rory McIlroy off to good start “for a change”
US PGA: Tiger Woods pinpoints reason for poor first round
US PGA: Robert MacIntyre pleased with solid start at Southern Hills

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Get your takeaway on the correct plane
Watch
play button
Increase your shaft lean for more consistency
Watch
play button
Align your body at address
Watch
play button
How to effectively compress the golf ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow