Justin Thomas calls out crazy beer prices at US PGA

Justin Thomas is one of the bookies’ favourites to win the Wanamaker Trophy later this week – but right now, the 2017 US PGA champion has other things on his mind.

Specifically, the cost of a beer for spectators at Southern Hills.

A picture of the price list for drinks at the US PGA has gone viral on social media – and it makes for quite eye-watering reading.

One Stella Artois will set you back $19, as will a Michelob Ultra organic seltzer. It’s the same price for one of the Tulsa venue’s “souvenir cocktails”, $18 for a standard Michelob Ultra, $15 for a Kona Big Wave golden ale or cocktails, and $13 for wine.

Even a bottle of water will sting you to tune of $6 a time.

Understandably, people have been reacting with incredulity, Thomas amongst them.

Responding to a picture of the prices on the popular Zire Golf Instagram page, the world No.9 wrote: “$28 for a freakin beer?????? What does it cure cancer or something!!????”

Thomas’ fellow competitor Dylan Frittelli also offered his own take on the cost.

“They clearly don’t think they’re gonna make their $25mil quota in the Merch tent & online,” laughed the South African.

One of Hollywood’s finest also got in on the act. Actor Michael Peña, whose credits include Ant-Man, Shooter and World Trade Center, posted a seemingly sarcastic reply to the Zire Golf post when he wrote: “Growing the game!”

