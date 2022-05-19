Bryson DeChambeau could be pegging it up at this week’s US PGA Championship after all.

The 28-year-old had been expected to miss the second men’s major of the year after undergoing surgery on a wrist injury following last month’s Masters.

The procedure, performed on April 14 at The Kettering Medical Centre in Ohio, was originally expected to sideline the former US Open champion for up to two months.

However, with his recovery having gone better than anticipated, he’s en route to Tulsa with a view to contesting the Wanamaker Trophy.

“On my way to Southern Hills CC,” he tweeted on Monday evening (UK time). “Going to test how I am feeling over these next couple days and decide on whether to compete. Looking forward to being in Tulsa.”

DeChambeau was forced to go under the knife after failing to recover from a wrist injury sustained in bizarre circumstances.

The world No.22 reportedly fell on a wet marble floor whilst playing table tennis in Saudi Arabia in February.

Ahead of The Masters, a despondent-looking DeChambeau revealed that he was pegging it up at Augusta National against the better judgment of his doctors.

"They recommended that I don't come back for a while," he said. "They said if you go out there and you hit golf balls and you feel somewhat comfortable, you can consider it. They're like, you should really let it heal. Even Chris [Como, coach] has told me, 'You probably shouldn't play', even though he wants me to play, right?”



In the end, the American missed the cut, continuing a desperate 2022 so far.

He has played six events, missing the cut three times and withdrawing another. He also failed to advance out of the group stages in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in March.

A tie for 25th in the 38-man Sentry Tournament of Champions is as good as it has got for him this year.

Should he play this week, this will be DeChambeau’s sixth US PGA appearance. He finished in a tie for 38th at Kiawah Island last year.