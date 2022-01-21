search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf News"It's too political" - Kevin Kisner hits out at US Ryder Cup selection

Golf News

"It's too political" - Kevin Kisner hits out at US Ryder Cup selection

By Michael McEwan14 January, 2022
Kevin Kisner Ryder Cup Team USA golf.com subpar podcast Tour News
Kevin Kisner

Kevin Kisner has hit out at the USA’s Ryder Cup selection process, branding it “too political”.

The 37-year-old, who has never played in the contest, was surprisingly overlooked for last year’s match at Whistling Straits.

This was despite US captain Steve Stricker having six picks at his disposal and Kisner – who finished 18th in qualifying – having a superb matchplay record.

Stricker’s choices were ultimately vindicated when the Americans ran out emphatic winners by a record-breaking 19-9 scoreline.

• Bryson out to add more distance in 2022

• Rahm tips Charlie Woods to play on PGA Tour

However, during an appearance on GOLF.com's Subpar podcast, Kisner shared some of his frustrations.

“I don’t know, man. They don’t like me I guess,” said the four-time PGA Tour winner. “I’ve had the same phone call for about four [Ryder Cups] in a row from about every captain. ‘Man, you were on the team and then you didn’t play well in the playoffs.’ OK, bud.

“It’s too political for me, I didn’t really care, and I don’t really get caught up in that shit. I love Stricker to death, but he didn’t pick me this year, which I get - I didn’t play worth a shit in the [FedEx} Playoffs.”

Kisner, who won the WGC-Dell Technologies Matchplay in 2019 and was runner-up the year before, has only ever represented the US in one team matchplay competition, the 2017 Presidents Cup, winning three points from his four matches and going unbeaten for the week.

• Tom Watson named Masters Honorary Starter

• Calum Hill withdraws from Abu Dhabi

That, he says, is good enough for him.

“I love playing team golf, I love representing the US, I’d love to be on any team possible. But if my career ended tomorrow, I’d be perfectly content with everything I’ve accomplished.

“If you had told me 15 years ago, you’re going to have four wins, play in a Presidents Cup, play in 35 straight majors, or whatever I’ve done, I would have said, ‘You’re f**king crazy.'”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Kevin Kisner

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - Team USA

Related Articles - golf.com

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
play button
TaylorMade Stealth vs Callaway Rogue ST | 2022 DRIVER BATTLE
Drivers
play button
Is this red carbon face faster? | TaylorMade Stealth driver REVIEWED!
TaylorMade
play button
"I cannot find fault with it!" - Callaway Rogue ST driver REVIEWED!
Callaway
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Luke Donald expresses interest in Ryder Cup captaincy
"Piece of sh*t f****ng set-up" - Jon Rahm rages at low scoring
Ryder Cup: Luke Donald favourite to be next European captain
Harrington: Robert MacIntyre ‘should have played way’ into Ryder Cup team
Tributes paid to former Masters champ Bob Goalby

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Shifting your weight at impact for more power
Watch
play button
How to effectively compress the golf ball
Watch
play button
Releasing the clubhead
Watch
play button
Maintaining your spine angle
Watch
See all videos right arrow