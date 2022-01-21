Kevin Kisner has hit out at the USA’s Ryder Cup selection process, branding it “too political”.

The 37-year-old, who has never played in the contest, was surprisingly overlooked for last year’s match at Whistling Straits.

This was despite US captain Steve Stricker having six picks at his disposal and Kisner – who finished 18th in qualifying – having a superb matchplay record.

Stricker’s choices were ultimately vindicated when the Americans ran out emphatic winners by a record-breaking 19-9 scoreline.

• Bryson out to add more distance in 2022

• Rahm tips Charlie Woods to play on PGA Tour

However, during an appearance on GOLF.com's Subpar podcast, Kisner shared some of his frustrations.

“I don’t know, man. They don’t like me I guess,” said the four-time PGA Tour winner. “I’ve had the same phone call for about four [Ryder Cups] in a row from about every captain. ‘Man, you were on the team and then you didn’t play well in the playoffs.’ OK, bud.



“It’s too political for me, I didn’t really care, and I don’t really get caught up in that shit. I love Stricker to death, but he didn’t pick me this year, which I get - I didn’t play worth a shit in the [FedEx} Playoffs.”

Kisner, who won the WGC-Dell Technologies Matchplay in 2019 and was runner-up the year before, has only ever represented the US in one team matchplay competition, the 2017 Presidents Cup, winning three points from his four matches and going unbeaten for the week.

• Tom Watson named Masters Honorary Starter

• Calum Hill withdraws from Abu Dhabi

That, he says, is good enough for him.

“I love playing team golf, I love representing the US, I’d love to be on any team possible. But if my career ended tomorrow, I’d be perfectly content with everything I’ve accomplished.

“If you had told me 15 years ago, you’re going to have four wins, play in a Presidents Cup, play in 35 straight majors, or whatever I’ve done, I would have said, ‘You’re f**king crazy.'”