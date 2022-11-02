Year one of LIV Golf is in the bag – and the money involved in the Saudi-funded series has dominated the headlines.

The rebel tour burst onto the scene earlier this year and immediately began luring big-name stars with the promise of vast signing fees.

Players also had the chance to earn huge sums on the course, with inflated purses on offer at the limited-field events.

• LIV Golf Team Championship prize money payout



• LIV plots Schauffele and Cantlay moves



No fewer than 68 players have featured on the upstart tour.

But who’s come out on top over the course of the season? We’ve done the sums so you don’t have to...

LIV Golf full season prize money payout

Includes money earned through team standings.

1. Dustin Johnson - $35,637,767*

2. Branden Grace - $16,634,666**

3. Peter Uihlein - $12,814,786***

4. Patrick Reed - $12,210,714

5. Talor Gooch - $10,374,500

6. Brooks Koepka - $8,276,100

7. Charl Schwartzel - $8,135,000

8. Pat Perez - $8,023,500

9. Cam Smith - $7,378,500

10. Eugenio Chacarra - $6,932,000

11. Carlos Ortiz - $6,135,314

12. Sergio Garcia - $6,128,786

13. Henrik Stenson - $5,566,000

14. Louis Oosthuizen - $5,395,167

15. Joaquin Niemann - $4,524,286

16. Matthew Wolff - $4,226,167

17. Paul Casey - $4,543,367

18. Hennie du Plessis - $4,530,000

19. Abraham Ancer - $4,445,500

20. Chase Koepka - $4,328,964

21. Lee Westwood - $4,272,914

22. Anirban Lahiri - $4,226,000

23. Jason Kokrak - $3,959,500

24. Richard Bland - $3,545,833

25. Sam Horsfield - $3,534,000

26. Bryson DeChambeau - $3,511,750

27. Matt Jones - $3,404,700

28. Wade Ormsby - $3,069,500

29. Ian Poulter - $3,003,333

30. Charles Howell III - $2,995,333

31. Marc Leishman - $2,968,000

32. Laurie Canter - $2,906,950

33. Sihwan Kim - $2,382,000

34. Graeme McDowell - $2,373,381

• R&A chief: No Open ban for LIV stars

• James Allan reveals sacrifice behind historic year

35. James Piot - $1,936,000

36. Kevin Na - $1,914,286

37. Martin Kaymer - $1,911,800

38. PhacharaKhongwatmai - $1,858,333

39. Bernd Wiesberger - $1,843,500

40. Phil Mickelson - $1,825,350

41. Turk Pettit - $1,691,000

42. Justin Harding - $1,319,167

43. Scott Vincent - $1,498,700

44. Harold Varner III - $1,457,500

45. Jinichiro Kozuma - $1,205,000

46. SadomKaewkanjana - $1,312,286

47. Jediah Morgan - $1,395,000

48. Adrian Otaegui - $1,294,500

49. Shaun Norris - $1,006,000

50. Hudson Swafford - $1,241,000

51. Cameron Tringale - $1,091,200

52. Shergo Al Kurdi - $1,044,000

53. Travis Smyth - $846,000

54. Hideto Tanihara - $752,600

55. Oliver Bekker - $737,500

56. Ryosuke Kinoshita - $624,000

57. Yuki Inamori - $501,000

58. David Puig - $405,000

59. Ian Snyman - $316,000

60. Pablo Larrazabal - $315,000

61. Blake Windred - $263,000

62. ItthipatBuranatanyarat - $249,000

63. JC Ritchie - $226,000

64. Viraj Madappa - $154,000

65. Kevin Yuan - $146,000

66. Oliver Fisher - $136,000

67. RatchanonChantananuwat - $136,000

68. Andy Ogletree - $120,000

*Includes $18million bonus for winning individual standings

**Includes $8million bonus for finishing second in individual standings

***Includes $4million bonus for finishing third in individual standings