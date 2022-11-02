Year one of LIV Golf is in the bag – and the money involved in the Saudi-funded series has dominated the headlines.
The rebel tour burst onto the scene earlier this year and immediately began luring big-name stars with the promise of vast signing fees.
Players also had the chance to earn huge sums on the course, with inflated purses on offer at the limited-field events.
No fewer than 68 players have featured on the upstart tour.
But who’s come out on top over the course of the season? We’ve done the sums so you don’t have to...
LIV Golf full season prize money payout
Includes money earned through team standings.
1. Dustin Johnson - $35,637,767*
2. Branden Grace - $16,634,666**
3. Peter Uihlein - $12,814,786***
4. Patrick Reed - $12,210,714
5. Talor Gooch - $10,374,500
6. Brooks Koepka - $8,276,100
7. Charl Schwartzel - $8,135,000
8. Pat Perez - $8,023,500
9. Cam Smith - $7,378,500
10. Eugenio Chacarra - $6,932,000
11. Carlos Ortiz - $6,135,314
12. Sergio Garcia - $6,128,786
13. Henrik Stenson - $5,566,000
14. Louis Oosthuizen - $5,395,167
15. Joaquin Niemann - $4,524,286
16. Matthew Wolff - $4,226,167
17. Paul Casey - $4,543,367
18. Hennie du Plessis - $4,530,000
19. Abraham Ancer - $4,445,500
20. Chase Koepka - $4,328,964
21. Lee Westwood - $4,272,914
22. Anirban Lahiri - $4,226,000
23. Jason Kokrak - $3,959,500
24. Richard Bland - $3,545,833
25. Sam Horsfield - $3,534,000
26. Bryson DeChambeau - $3,511,750
27. Matt Jones - $3,404,700
28. Wade Ormsby - $3,069,500
29. Ian Poulter - $3,003,333
30. Charles Howell III - $2,995,333
31. Marc Leishman - $2,968,000
32. Laurie Canter - $2,906,950
33. Sihwan Kim - $2,382,000
34. Graeme McDowell - $2,373,381
35. James Piot - $1,936,000
36. Kevin Na - $1,914,286
37. Martin Kaymer - $1,911,800
38. PhacharaKhongwatmai - $1,858,333
39. Bernd Wiesberger - $1,843,500
40. Phil Mickelson - $1,825,350
41. Turk Pettit - $1,691,000
42. Justin Harding - $1,319,167
43. Scott Vincent - $1,498,700
44. Harold Varner III - $1,457,500
45. Jinichiro Kozuma - $1,205,000
46. SadomKaewkanjana - $1,312,286
47. Jediah Morgan - $1,395,000
48. Adrian Otaegui - $1,294,500
49. Shaun Norris - $1,006,000
50. Hudson Swafford - $1,241,000
51. Cameron Tringale - $1,091,200
52. Shergo Al Kurdi - $1,044,000
53. Travis Smyth - $846,000
54. Hideto Tanihara - $752,600
55. Oliver Bekker - $737,500
56. Ryosuke Kinoshita - $624,000
57. Yuki Inamori - $501,000
58. David Puig - $405,000
59. Ian Snyman - $316,000
60. Pablo Larrazabal - $315,000
61. Blake Windred - $263,000
62. ItthipatBuranatanyarat - $249,000
63. JC Ritchie - $226,000
64. Viraj Madappa - $154,000
65. Kevin Yuan - $146,000
66. Oliver Fisher - $136,000
67. RatchanonChantananuwat - $136,000
68. Andy Ogletree - $120,000
*Includes $18million bonus for winning individual standings
**Includes $8million bonus for finishing second in individual standings
***Includes $4million bonus for finishing third in individual standings