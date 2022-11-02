search
LIV Golf: Full season prize money payout

Golf News

LIV Golf: Full season prize money payout

By Jamie Hall31 October, 2022
Year one of LIV Golf is in the bag – and the money involved in the Saudi-funded series has dominated the headlines.

The rebel tour burst onto the scene earlier this year and immediately began luring big-name stars with the promise of vast signing fees.

Players also had the chance to earn huge sums on the course, with inflated purses on offer at the limited-field events.

No fewer than 68 players have featured on the upstart tour.

But who’s come out on top over the course of the season? We’ve done the sums so you don’t have to...

LIV Golf full season prize money payout 

Includes money earned through team standings. 

1. Dustin Johnson - $35,637,767*
2. Branden Grace - $16,634,666**
3. Peter Uihlein - $12,814,786***
4. Patrick Reed - $12,210,714 
5. Talor Gooch - $10,374,500 
6. Brooks Koepka - $8,276,100 
7. Charl Schwartzel - $8,135,000 
8. Pat Perez - $8,023,500 
9. Cam Smith - $7,378,500 
10. Eugenio Chacarra - $6,932,000 
11. Carlos Ortiz - $6,135,314 
12. Sergio Garcia - $6,128,786 
13. Henrik Stenson - $5,566,000 
14. Louis Oosthuizen - $5,395,167 
15. Joaquin Niemann - $4,524,286 
16. Matthew Wolff - $4,226,167 
17. Paul Casey - $4,543,367 
18. Hennie du Plessis - $4,530,000 
19. Abraham Ancer - $4,445,500 
20. Chase Koepka - $4,328,964 
21. Lee Westwood - $4,272,914 
22. Anirban Lahiri - $4,226,000 
23. Jason Kokrak - $3,959,500 
24. Richard Bland - $3,545,833 
25. Sam Horsfield - $3,534,000 
26. Bryson DeChambeau - $3,511,750 
27. Matt Jones - $3,404,700 
28. Wade Ormsby - $3,069,500 
29. Ian Poulter - $3,003,333 
30. Charles Howell III - $2,995,333 
31. Marc Leishman - $2,968,000 
32. Laurie Canter - $2,906,950 
33. Sihwan Kim - $2,382,000 
34. Graeme McDowell - $2,373,381 

35. James Piot - $1,936,000 
36. Kevin Na - $1,914,286 
37. Martin Kaymer - $1,911,800 
38. PhacharaKhongwatmai - $1,858,333 
39. Bernd Wiesberger - $1,843,500 
40. Phil Mickelson - $1,825,350 
41. Turk Pettit - $1,691,000 
42. Justin Harding - $1,319,167 
43. Scott Vincent - $1,498,700 
44. Harold Varner III - $1,457,500 
45. Jinichiro Kozuma - $1,205,000 
46. SadomKaewkanjana - $1,312,286 
47. Jediah Morgan - $1,395,000 
48. Adrian Otaegui - $1,294,500 
49. Shaun Norris - $1,006,000 
50. Hudson Swafford - $1,241,000 
51. Cameron Tringale - $1,091,200 
52. Shergo Al Kurdi - $1,044,000 
53. Travis Smyth - $846,000 
54. Hideto Tanihara - $752,600 
55. Oliver Bekker - $737,500 
56. Ryosuke Kinoshita - $624,000 
57. Yuki Inamori - $501,000 
58. David Puig - $405,000 
59. Ian Snyman - $316,000 
60. Pablo Larrazabal - $315,000 
61. Blake Windred - $263,000  
62. ItthipatBuranatanyarat - $249,000 
63. JC Ritchie - $226,000 
64. Viraj Madappa - $154,000 
65. Kevin Yuan - $146,000 
66. Oliver Fisher - $136,000 
67. RatchanonChantananuwat - $136,000 
68. Andy Ogletree - $120,000   

*Includes $18million bonus for winning individual standings 
**Includes $8million bonus for finishing second in individual standings 
***Includes $4million bonus for finishing third in individual standings 

