Golf News

Nick Faldo announces retirement from broadcasting

By Jamie Hall21 June, 2022
Nick Faldo has announced he will retire from full-time broadcasting later this year.

The six-time major winner has worked in the booth for the last 18 years, but has revealed now is the time to hang up his microphone.

Announcing the news in a statement on social media, Faldo said: “I have been on the road since I was 18 years old and am about to be 65 years old this July.

“That’s a long run of airports, hotel rooms and restaurant meals.”

His final event will be the Wyndham Championship in August – the first PGA Tour event he played in 1979.

After that, Faldo plans to spend more time with his family on his farm in Montana and working on his Faldo Design business, as well as the Faldo Series.

The golf legend also announced he has become involved with Black Bull Scotch Whisky, a venture based in Huntly.

Revealing he had made the decision to quit six months ago, he paid tribute to the colleagues he worked with at CBS and Golf Channel, describing it as “the experience of a lifetime”.

“Leaving a full schedule of broadcasting will now provide me the ability to entertain other opportunities and partnerships,” Faldo added.

“I want to be able to make myself more available to freely set a course to pursue those new ventures and the adventures that they bring.”

