Paige Spiranac reveals why she'd turn down LIV Golf

Paige Spiranac has revealed that she would turn down any approach from LIV Golf to be part of the new Saudi-funded circuit.

The megabucks start-up is expected to announce more new signings this week, with Brooks Koepka and Abraham Ancer strongly thought to be on the brink of joining growing a band of defectors that already includes Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson.

Appearing on the latest episode of The bunkered Podcast, however, social media star Spiranac says that she wouldn’t have anything to do with the controversial Greg Norman-fronted venture, no matter how much money she was offered.



“I wouldn’t do it,” said Spiranac. “A lot of people like, ‘Bullshit, you would do it for a certain amount of money’ but I think about things and my career and, like, I wouldn’t sign up for Only Fans because, morally, it just doesn’t align with what I’m doing.

“I could sign up today and probably make millions and millions of dollars but, for me, it’s not about money. You have to do things for a bigger reason. You have to be passionate about it and you have to love what you do. You can’t just do things for money.

“I think if you’re making a modest living for yourself, it is really enticing to maybe go over there and do it for a lot of money but are you going to be happy in five years? Money doesn’t equate happiness. I know it’s easy to say this when I’m financially stable but I could be totally fine not making any more money. That’s never been my driving force.”

In a wide-ranging chat, Spiranac, 29, also revealed that she hasn’t shut the door completely on playing competitively on tour.



“Sometimes, when I’m playing really well, I think I still have it but mentally I just don’t know if I’m strong enough to play professionally and especially at the level these women are playing now.



It’s unbelievable the level of golf they’re playing and even if I worked as I possibly could and dedicated everything to it, I don’t know if I could ever be top-5, top-10 in the world. And so why do something if you can’t get to the level that you want to be.

“With my media work, I am No.1 with what I’m doing, especially on Instagram, so that’s where my real focus is and I want to keep growing that – but you never know.



