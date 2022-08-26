Omega European Masters 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

This week, the DP World Tour heads to Switzerland for the Omega European Masters, at one of the most scenic stops on tour.

Crans-sur-Sierre in Crans Montana is the venue for this week’s action. It’s a course that sits 1,500m above sea level, and produces some pretty stunning views. If you’re looking for a reason to tune in, this alone is enough.

Of course, there is the serious business of a golf tournament at hand, and the regulars on the DP World Tour will be teeing it up this week. Recent Scottish winners Richie Ramsay and Ewen Ferguson are in the field, as well as Robert MacIntyre.

They’ll be joined by some recognisable faces in Miguel Angel Jiminez, and the ever-entertaining Eddie Pepperell.

Last year, it was Rasmus Højgaard who lifted the trophy, and he and his brother Nicolai are back in the field this year.

Let’s take a look at all the details you need to know ahead of play getting underway...

Omega European Masters 2022 details

Course: Crans-sur-Sierre GC, Crans Montana

Course Stats: Par 70, 6,824 yards

Defending Champion: Rasmus Højgaard

Purse: EUR 2,000,000

Omega European Masters betting tips

Here are the contenders the bookies fancy to perform well this week

Ryan Fox 16/1

Adrian Meronk 16/1



Robert MacIntyre 20/1

Rasmus Højgaard 22/1

Victor Perez 25/1

Thriston Lawrence 30/1

Romain Langasque 30/1

Marcus Armitage 30/1

Richard Mansell 33/1

Sean Crocker 35/1

The bunkered Bet

Andy Sullivan (50/1): Accurate drivers of the ball tend to do well around here, and Andy fits that bill. He’s finding form at the moment too, with two top-tens in his past three starts.

Omega European Masters 2022: how to watch

It’s purely Sky Sports Golf that are covering this week, and you can catch the action from Thursday to Sunday. Coverage of the first two days gets underway at 12.30pm, with the weekend getting started at 12 noon.

