OWGR announces points for tour with 54-hole events - but it's not LIV Golf

A golf tour comprised of 54-hole tournaments will start receiving Official World Ranking Points from January – but it’s not LIV Golf.

The Gira de Golf Professional de Mexicana (GGPM) will become part of the OWGR system from early next month after its application was approved following a 16-month process.

Founded in 2017, the tour has played a pivotal role in developing professional golf in Central America, hosting tournaments in conjunction with the PGA Tour Latinoamérica.

• Paige Spiranac shares details of health scare

• Tributes paid to LPGA legend Whitworth

Tournaments staged by the tour comprise 54 holes with a 36-hole cut. It is accessible via an annual open qualifying school and also provides opportunities for local and regional players, culminating with a no-cut, season-ending championship.

In a statement, OWGR chairman Peter Dawson said: “This is a significant milestone for golf and OWGR is deeply encouraged by the achievement and the continued efforts in the advancement of the sport of golf in Mexico.



CLICK BELOW TO ENTER OUR ADVENT CALENDAR!





“We look forward to watching the progress of Gira de Golf Professional de Mexicana as it continues to play a key role in the development of players from the region.”

GGPM commissioner José Miguel Bejos added: “We are very proud that after almost five years of work, the Mexican Professional Golf Tour becomes part of the OWGR.

• Lineker reacts to Matt Fitz SPOTY snub



• Norman reveals LIV's door is still open for Rory



“It is one of the most important achievements that Mexican professional golf has had in recent years and we will continue with the commitment to promote golf in our country.”

Former PGA Tour winners Kevin Stadler and Ken Duke have played in GGPM tournaments in the past, with Carlos Ortiz – currently part of LIV Golf – having done likewise.

The news about the GGPM is unlikely to go unnoticed by representatives of LIV Golf who are currently engaged in a battle to have their circuit recognised by the OWGR.