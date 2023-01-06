search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsOWGR announces points for tour with 54-hole events - but it's not LIV Golf

Golf News

OWGR announces points for tour with 54-hole events - but it's not LIV Golf

By Michael McEwan28 December, 2022
OWGR Gira de Golf Professional de Mexicana World Rankings Tour News
Golf Balls

A golf tour comprised of 54-hole tournaments will start receiving Official World Ranking Points from January – but it’s not LIV Golf. 

The Gira de Golf Professional de Mexicana (GGPM) will become part of the OWGR system from early next month after its application was approved following a 16-month process.

Founded in 2017, the tour has played a pivotal role in developing professional golf in Central America, hosting tournaments in conjunction with the PGA Tour Latinoamérica.

• Paige Spiranac shares details of health scare

• Tributes paid to LPGA legend Whitworth

Tournaments staged by the tour comprise 54 holes with a 36-hole cut. It is accessible via an annual open qualifying school and also provides opportunities for local and regional players, culminating with a no-cut, season-ending championship.

In a statement, OWGR chairman Peter Dawson said: “This is a significant milestone for golf and OWGR is deeply encouraged by the achievement and the continued efforts in the advancement of the sport of golf in Mexico.

CLICK BELOW TO ENTER OUR ADVENT CALENDAR!


“We look forward to watching the progress of Gira de Golf Professional de Mexicana as it continues to play a key role in the development of players from the region.”

GGPM commissioner José Miguel Bejos added: “We are very proud that after almost five years of work, the Mexican Professional Golf Tour becomes part of the OWGR.

• Lineker reacts to Matt Fitz SPOTY snub

• Norman reveals LIV's door is still open for Rory

“It is one of the most important achievements that Mexican professional golf has had in recent years and we will continue with the commitment to promote golf in our country.”

Former PGA Tour winners Kevin Stadler and Ken Duke have played in GGPM tournaments in the past, with Carlos Ortiz – currently part of LIV Golf – having done likewise.

The news about the GGPM is unlikely to go unnoticed by representatives of LIV Golf who are currently engaged in a battle to have their circuit recognised by the OWGR.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - OWGR

Related Articles - World Rankings

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

PGA Tour gives "a few" players Saudi green light
Report: LIV could give away UK TV rights for FREE
7 golfers to look out for in 2023
Tiger Woods accused of 'evading service of process' in antitrust case
The Masters: Two more players added to Augusta field

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Stop the hands from flipping over
Watch
How to keep your swing on plane
Callaway
The correct ball position
Watch
Align your body at address
Watch
See all videos right arrow