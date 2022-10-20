Phil Mickelson: Golf is "lucky" to have Saudi investment

Phil Mickelson has insisted golf is "lucky" that the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia is investing in the sport.



Speaking ahead of this week's LIV Golf event in Jeddah - the seventh and final regular event of the start-up tour's inaugural season - the six-time major champion spoke up in support of the tour's controversial bankrollers, aiming a broadside at the USA and UK in the process.



Asked if he was surprised that LIV has been able get off the ground, Mickelson said: "The game of golf is very lucky to have the PIF invest in the game. The sport of the game of golf is being influxed with billions of dollars now. And the ability to go global and make golf a truly global sport is really beneficial for the game.

"Now the United States and the UK are not favourable to this. Everywhere outside of that around the world, LIV Golf is loved, and eventually they will come around and they will be accepting of it. But everywhere else in the world, the ability to move these tournaments throughout the world -- I've spoken with people that have had dealings that have not been positive with the [PGA] Tour and have had nothing but positive experience with LIV.

"It opens up opportunities to move professional golf throughout the world in other countries and grow the game internationally. Again, outside a few countries, the United States and the UK, where it's very negatively viewed currently, that has been changing and evolving.

"In a few years, it will be not only accepted but appreciated the involvement and the influx of capital into this sport and what it's doing."

Mickelson's comments are bound to upset those who are opposed to the Public Investment Fund's support of LIV Golf on account of the country's human rights record. Many have accused LIV and its recruits of being complicit in "sportswashing" attempts by the country. Earlier this week, a Saudi activist called upon the LPGA to resist the opportunity to work with LIV because of the way women are treated in the country.

Indeed, Mickelson's remarks are in stark contrast to comments attributed to him earlier this year by biographer Alan Shipnuck. The American golf writer revealed that the left-hander had described the Saudi government as "scary motherfuckers to get involved with".

"We know they killed Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights," he added, referring to journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the Washington Post columnist, who was murdered in Saudi Arabia's Istanbul consulate in 2018. "They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it?

"Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates."

Asked today if he has now changed his opinion, Mickelson said: "I will reiterate, I never did an interview with Alan Shipnuck. And I find that my experience with everybody associated with LIV Golf has been nothing but incredibly positive and I have the utmost respect for everybody that I've been involved with."

