search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsReport: Tiger Woods is second highest earning athlete EVER!

Golf News

Report: Tiger Woods is second highest earning athlete EVER!

By bunkered.co.uk07 November, 2021
Tiger Woods Tiger Tracker Money career earnings Tour News sportico
Tiger Woods Laughing

He might not have hit a ball competitively for close to a year but Tiger Woods influence on the game continues to know no bounds.

The 15-time major champion has just been revealed as the second highest earning athlete of all time.

According to a report by Sportico, a digital sports business publication, Woods has made $2.1 billion in inflated-adjusted earnings in the 25 years since he turned professional. Only basketball great Michael Jordan, with $2.62 billion, has made more.

• English club introduces 'gender neutral' tees

• Top coach blasts tour's new putting policy

Woods is, by some distance, the highest earning player in the history of the PGA Tour. To date, he has banked $120,851,706 – almost $30 million more than nearest challenger Phil Mickelson.

Interestingly, the second and third people on the Sportico list are also golfers: the late Arnold Palmer ($1.5 billion) and 18-time major champion Jack Nicklaus ($1.38 billion).

With $1.08 billion, the reigning US PGA champion Phil Mickelson comes in at No.11, with Greg Norman ($815 million) in 15th.

The top-10 is as follows:

1. Michael Jordan: $2.62 billion
2. Tiger Woods: $2.1 billion
3. Arnold Palmer: $1.5 billion
4. Jack Nicklaus: $1.38 billion
5. Cristiano Ronaldo: $1.24 billion

• PGL keen to strike deal with PGA Tour

• Venue confirmed for 2022 Genesis Scottish Open

6. Floyd Mayweather Jr: $1.2 billion
7. LeBron James: $1.17 billion
8. Lionel Messi: $1.14 billion
9. Michael Schumacher: $1.13 billion
10. Roger Federer: $1.12 billion

The highest ranked female on the list is Serena Williams, whose career haul of $480million placed her just outside the top-40.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Tiger Tracker

Related Articles - Money

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
How to play Texas Scramble
Texas Scramble
play button
Which Callaway golf ball is right for me?
Callaway
play button
How to play Bingo Bango Bongo
Bingo Bango Bongo
play button
One of the most talented golfers I've ever played with
connor graham
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Report: Rory McIlroy splits with Pete Cowen
The irrefutable joy of playing golf alone
Ryo Ishikawa facing disciplinary action for breaking COVID quarantine
Four Scottish events included on 2022 DP World Tour schedule
European Tour to rebrand and become the DP World Tour

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A simple drill to increase your shoulder turn
Callaway
play button
Don’t de-loft your clubface
Watch
play button
Hold your finish to improve your discipline
Watch
play button
How to get your takeaway on plane
Watch
See all videos right arrow