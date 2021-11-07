Report: Tiger Woods is second highest earning athlete EVER!

He might not have hit a ball competitively for close to a year but Tiger Woods influence on the game continues to know no bounds.

The 15-time major champion has just been revealed as the second highest earning athlete of all time.

According to a report by Sportico, a digital sports business publication, Woods has made $2.1 billion in inflated-adjusted earnings in the 25 years since he turned professional. Only basketball great Michael Jordan, with $2.62 billion, has made more.

Woods is, by some distance, the highest earning player in the history of the PGA Tour. To date, he has banked $120,851,706 – almost $30 million more than nearest challenger Phil Mickelson.

Interestingly, the second and third people on the Sportico list are also golfers: the late Arnold Palmer ($1.5 billion) and 18-time major champion Jack Nicklaus ($1.38 billion).

With $1.08 billion, the reigning US PGA champion Phil Mickelson comes in at No.11, with Greg Norman ($815 million) in 15th.

The top-10 is as follows:

1. Michael Jordan: $2.62 billion

2. Tiger Woods: $2.1 billion

3. Arnold Palmer: $1.5 billion

4. Jack Nicklaus: $1.38 billion

5. Cristiano Ronaldo: $1.24 billion

6. Floyd Mayweather Jr: $1.2 billion

7. LeBron James: $1.17 billion

8. Lionel Messi: $1.14 billion

9. Michael Schumacher: $1.13 billion

10. Roger Federer: $1.12 billion

The highest ranked female on the list is Serena Williams, whose career haul of $480million placed her just outside the top-40.