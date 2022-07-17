Reports: Sergio Garcia QUITS DP World Tour

Sergio Garcia reportedly revealed he is resigning from the DP World Tour, claiming the circuit will become “fifth in the world”.

According to the Guardian’s Ewan Murray, Garcia told Spanish media after the final round of the Open of his plans to quit the European circuit.

The Spaniard is reported to have said: "My resignation is not official, but I'm going to make it effective."

Such a move would prevent Garcia – Europe's all-time leading points scorer – from taking part in future Ryder Cups.

He also reportedly had some harsh parting words for the DP World Tour.

Sergio Garcia tells Spanish media he will be quitting the European Tour (therefore Ryder Cups). "My resignation is not official, but I'm going to make it effective." Adds: "What they are doing is a shame because the European Tour is going to become the fifth in the world." — Ewan Murray (@mrewanmurray) July 17, 2022

"What they are doing is a shame because the European Tour is going to become the fifth in the world,” he is said to have claimed.

Garcia is one of a number of players to have signed up for the controversial LIV Series, alongside other Ryder Cup legends including Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter.

Last month he was reported to have angered fellow pros at the Porsche European Open when he launched into a foul-mouthed tirade about the DP World Tour.

He has already resigned his membership of the PGA Tour, which was in any case suspended following his participation in LIV events.