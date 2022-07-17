search
Golf News

Reports: Sergio Garcia QUITS DP World Tour

Golf News

Reports: Sergio Garcia QUITS DP World Tour

By Jamie Hall17 July, 2022
Sergio Garcia DP World Tour LIV Golf LIV Series The Open
Sergio Garcia

Sergio Garcia reportedly revealed he is resigning from the DP World Tour, claiming the circuit will become “fifth in the world”.

According to the Guardian’s Ewan Murray, Garcia told Spanish media after the final round of the Open of his plans to quit the European circuit.

The Spaniard is reported to have said: "My resignation is not official, but I'm going to make it effective."

• Hatton dismisses Gooch 'slow play' beef

• WATCH: Rory holes incredible bunker shot at Open

Such a move would prevent Garcia – Europe's all-time leading points scorer – from taking part in future Ryder Cups.

He also reportedly had some harsh parting words for the DP World Tour.

"What they are doing is a shame because the European Tour is going to become the fifth in the world,” he is said to have claimed.

Garcia is one of a number of players to have signed up for the controversial LIV Series, alongside other Ryder Cup legends including Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter.

• Tiger: This could be my last St Andrews Open

• Mark Calcavecchia says goodbye to Open

Last month he was reported to have angered fellow pros at the Porsche European Open when he launched into a foul-mouthed tirade about the DP World Tour.

He has already resigned his membership of the PGA Tour, which was in any case suspended following his participation in LIV events.

