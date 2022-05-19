search
Rickie Fowler undecided over "interesting" LIV Golf offer

Golf News

Rickie Fowler undecided over “interesting” LIV Golf offer

By Michael McEwan16 May, 2022
Rickie Fowler LIV Golf Invitational Series US PGA Major Championships PGA Tour Tour News
Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler says he has yet to decide whether or not to take up the offer of a spot on the new LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Speaking ahead of this week’s US PGA Championship at Southern Hills, the 33-year-old confirmed that he has been approached to join Greg Norman’s controversial new Saudi-backed venture.

“To be straightforward with you guys, I haven't necessarily made a decision one way or the other,” said Fowler. “I've mentioned in the past, do I currently think that the PGA Tour is the best place to play? I do. Do I think it can be better? Yes.

• Thomas calls out crazy beer prices at US PGA

• Bryson bids to take place in US PGA field

“Obviously, there's the LIV and Premier [Golf League] as well. These tours or leagues or however you want to classify or call them, they wouldn't really be coming up if they didn't see that there was more opportunity out there.

“I've always looked at competition being a good thing. It's the driving force of our game. Being able to have games with guys at home, that's how I always grew up is competing. I think competition ultimately makes people better, whether it's business, sport. So it's interesting, that's for sure.”

In a somewhat surprising turn of events, the PGA Tour last week declined all release requests from member players looking to contest the first of the new LIV Series events at the Centurion Club in England next month.

Fowler, a five-time winner on the tour, believes that the powers-that-be should explain to players what the consequences of playing in that event without a release would be.

• Big name duo OUT of US PGA Championship

• Fellow pros rally behind absent Mickelson

“I feel like there needs to be some clarity between if you're an independent contractor or are you basically an employee,” he added. “I know there's some guys that are probably in a position where the consequence may not matter. They may just be ready to go play and not look back type of thing and see how things come full circle.

“Like I said, it’s an interesting time.”

