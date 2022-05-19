Robert MacIntyre talks up US PGA prospects

Robert MacIntyre’s major record is enviable – and Scotland’s No.1 is in the mood to contend again at this week’s PGA Championship.

The Oban man has never missed a cut in any of the majors he has played in eight attempts.

So well-suited is MacIntyre to the majors that he feels the four biggest events give him the best chance of success out of all the tournaments in golf.

“For me at these majors, they rarely go past ten-under,” he said ahead of this week's battle at Southern Hills in Oklahoma.

“That’s massive for me. Normally I’ll have a hiccup somewhere but it may not cost as much as a normal tour event when the scoring is 20-under.

“At majors, if I get it going I can get in contention. Three-under on a tough course is brilliant. Tee to green, my game is as good as it’s ever been.

“You know everybody will be making mistakes. On the easier courses, you make one mistake and it feels like a double bogey. It hits harder.”

Although the set-ups might be tougher in the majors, MacIntyre feels that gives him more opportunities to put himself in contention.

And the 25-year-old would rather battle it out over a testing track such as Southern Hills than have the majors decided solely on the greens.

“The tougher courses play to my strengths,” he added.

“The scores won’t get away from us. I don’t think I’ll need to press from the get-go. These are the events I feel I have the most chance.

“When the scores go to 24 to 30-under, it’s just a putting competition.”