search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf News"They need their head examined”: Rory McIlroy on golf’s money issue

Golf News

"They need their head examined”: Rory McIlroy on golf’s money issue

By Jamie Hall17 March, 2022
Rory McIlroy PGA Tour Greg Norman Saudi Golf League LIV Golf Invitational Series Jay Monahan
Rory Mcilroy Money

Rory McIlroy said any top-level golfer who claims they are underpaid “needs their head examined”.

The amount of money at the highest levels of the game has been a huge talking point in recent months because of swelling purses on the PGA Tour and the arrival of the LIV Golf Invitational Series – or Saudi Golf League – which offered huge sums to players.

Other top stars, most notably Phil Mickelson, have accused the game’s bosses of “obnoxious greed” and claimed they have withheld money from players.

However, McIlroy, who is a player director on the PGA Tour, said it “wouldn’t feel right” if he was to claim he is underpaid.

• Tiger Woods targeting Masters record - reports

• Justin Thomas "p****d off"

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "I play golf for a living. There's nurses and teachers and they’re the ones that should be getting paid a lot more.

"So I just wouldn't feel right at all saying that I get underpaid playing a game for a living. I realise how fortunate I am and anyone that says otherwise needs their head examined."

McIlroy’s comments came in a discussion about the new breakaway series, which has been rumoured for several years but was only formally announced on Wednesday.

Spearheaded by Australian legend Greg Norman and backed by the Saudi government’s public investment fund, it has faced criticism from some because of allegations of sportswashing.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan previously said any player who joined the rival circuit would face a lifetime ban.

• Saudi Golf League to launch in the UK

• University golf team in fatal bus crash

But McIlroy admitted much of the negative reaction has been about the source of the money, rather than the new tour itself.

“I have raised those points before,” he said.

"People always used to say sports and politics shouldn't mix and that but in this day and age with everything going on it's very hard to separate those two.

"So there's certainly a part of it that is to do with that."

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Greg Norman

Related Articles - Saudi Golf League

Related Articles - Jay Monahan

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Angel Cabrera: The major champ and the 'Prison Of Hell'
Major schedule change announced for Walker Cup
Robert MacIntyre draws tough group at WGC Match Play
Ex footballer blasts golf club after membership snub
UPDATE: Fire at Oakland Hills thought to have been started by construction workers

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Only listen to good advice says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Set up square to the target
Watch
play button
Stop hooking the ball with a weaker grip
Watch
play button
Don’t get stuck on the downswing
Watch
See all videos right arrow