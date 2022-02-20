search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsStar duo commit to PGA Tour

Golf News

Star duo commit to PGA Tour

By Jamie Hall20 February, 2022
Bryson DeChambeau Dustin Johnson Saudi Golf League Golf super league PGA Tour
Dustin Johnson Bryson De Chambeau

Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson insisted they are committed to the PGA Tour despite rumours they could quit for the Saudi Golf League. 

DeChambeau had reportedly been offered $240 million to defect to the breakaway organisation, becoming the face of the new tour. 

However, the 28-year-old took to social media to commit his future to the PGA Tour – shooting down claims he had accepted an offer to join the Saudi league. 

“While there has been a lot of speculation surrounding my support for another tour, I want to make it very clear that as long as the best players in the world are playing the PGA Tour, so am I,” DeChambeau said. 

• The Belfry eyes up 2035 Ryder Cup bid

• Rory McIlroy fires warning to Saudi stars

“As of now, I am focused on getting myself healthy and competing again soon. I appreciate all the support.” 

His statement came just hours after Dustin Johnson, another player thought to have been tempted by the breakaway league, committed his own future to the PGA Tour. 

Johnson had been the only one of the world’s top 10 to hint he had been considering an approach. 

But in a statement released via the PGA Tour’s official channels, he claimed he wanted to put speculation over his future “to rest”. 

“Over the past several months, there has been a great deal of speculation about an alternative tour; much of which seems to have included me and my future in professional golf,” he said. 

• DeChambeau "will join Saudi Golf League"

“I feel it is now time to put such speculation to rest. I am fully committed to the PGA Tour. 

“I am grateful for the opportunity to play on the best tour in the world and for all it has provided for me and my family.  

“While there will always be areas where our tour can improve and evolve, I am thankful for our leadership and the sponsors who make the PGA Tour golf’s premier tour.” 

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Bryson DeChambeau

Related Articles - Dustin Johnson

Related Articles - Saudi Golf League

Related Articles - Golf super league

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
play button
TaylorMade Stealth vs Callaway Rogue ST | 2022 DRIVER BATTLE
Drivers
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Club submits plans to rebuild range destroyed by Storm Arwen
Steve Williams opens up on Tiger Woods' '100% trust'
DP World Tour announces expanded circuit for disabled golfers
Rory McIlroy blasts ‘egotistical’ Phil Mickelson
Star duo commit to PGA Tour

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Increase the speed of your hands for more distance
Watch
play button
A simple takeaway drill from Peter Barber
Watch
play button
The correct grip pressure
Watch
play button
Extend the arms after impact
Watch
See all videos right arrow