Star duo commit to PGA Tour

Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson insisted they are committed to the PGA Tour despite rumours they could quit for the Saudi Golf League.

DeChambeau had reportedly been offered $240 million to defect to the breakaway organisation, becoming the face of the new tour.

However, the 28-year-old took to social media to commit his future to the PGA Tour – shooting down claims he had accepted an offer to join the Saudi league.

“While there has been a lot of speculation surrounding my support for another tour, I want to make it very clear that as long as the best players in the world are playing the PGA Tour, so am I,” DeChambeau said.

“As of now, I am focused on getting myself healthy and competing again soon. I appreciate all the support.”

His statement came just hours after Dustin Johnson, another player thought to have been tempted by the breakaway league, committed his own future to the PGA Tour.

Johnson had been the only one of the world’s top 10 to hint he had been considering an approach.

Statement on behalf of Dustin Johnson

But in a statement released via the PGA Tour’s official channels, he claimed he wanted to put speculation over his future “to rest”.

“Over the past several months, there has been a great deal of speculation about an alternative tour; much of which seems to have included me and my future in professional golf,” he said.

“I feel it is now time to put such speculation to rest. I am fully committed to the PGA Tour.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to play on the best tour in the world and for all it has provided for me and my family.

“While there will always be areas where our tour can improve and evolve, I am thankful for our leadership and the sponsors who make the PGA Tour golf’s premier tour.”