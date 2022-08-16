search
Tiger Woods to meet PGA Tour stars over LIV fears

Golf News

Tiger Woods to meet PGA Tour stars over LIV fears

By Jamie Hall16 August, 2022
Tiger Woods PGA Tour LIV Golf FedEx Cup Jay Monahan
Tiger Woods Liv Golf

Tiger Woods will jet into the BMW Championship to meet senior PGA Tour pros over the growing threat posed by LIV Golf.

According to reports by ESPN and Fire Pit Collective, the 15-time major winner has agreed to discuss the issue with a number of top-20 players.

One player is said to have confirmed the meeting will include only those who have not defected to the Saudi-backed rebel tour.

• Justin Thomas rips Will Zalatoris' mentor

• Twitter reacts as Cam Smith WDs from BMW

The gathering of top stars is scheduled to take place after a meeting of the PGA Tour's player advisory council and before commissioner Jay Monahan addresses players tomorrow.

Reports online suggest a number of issues, including boycotting major championships if LIV players take part, will be discussed.

Woods has been an outspoken critic of the Greg Norman-fronted circuit for several months. At the Open, his last competitive appearance, he decried the tour as being "not in the best interests of the game".

He was reportedly made an offer of nearly $800 million to join the breakaway league, but turned it down.

• Ewen Ferguson's perfect response to troll

• PGA Tour slammed over Cam Smith ruling

"I know what the PGA Tour stands for and what we have done and what the Tour has given us, the ability to chase after our careers and to earn what we get and the trophies we have been able to play for and the history that has been a part of this game," he said at the Old Course.

"I know Greg tried to do this back in the early '90s. It didn't work then, and he's trying to make it work now.

"I still don't see how that's in the best interests of the game."

