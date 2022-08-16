PGA Tour slammed over Cam Smith ruling row

Another week on the PGA Tour is over and once again, it was dominated by a rules row.

Cam Smith was handed a two-shot penalty for playing his ball from the wrong place. Having found water on the fourth, the Australian took a drop, but played his shot with the ball touching the red hazard line.

Under the Rules of Golf, it was the correct call, and Smith himself admitted his ball had been on the line.

Unfortunately, however, while the incident took place on Saturday, the penalty was not announced until shortly before play had begun on Sunday.

Gary Young, the PGA Tour’s chief referee, admitted officials had spotted the incident at the time but had chosen not to investigate further until seeing a replay later in the broadcast.

“This is something common that players do every day,” he said.

Cameron Smith has been penalized two strokes for improper placement of the ball in the penalty area in Round 3.



He now begins the final round trailing by four.



More on the penalty ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/a1wr2Bqv9R — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 14, 2022

“After seeing the rebroadcast and seeing it again, we felt that it was pretty close to the line and worth a second look. So we did take a second look at it and sure enough, we felt it was really close to the line, if not touching and possibly on the line. So it was worth asking the player.

“When I asked him the question, unfortunately, he said to me, ‘No, the ball was definitely touching the line’. So at that point there's no turning back.

“That was a moment where I know that the player has knowledge that the ball was touching the line, he just simply didn't understand the rule that it requires the entire ball to be outside of the penalty area and in his relief area.”

Needless to say, the world of social media was less than sympathetic towards the tour and its officials over the incident.

Take a look at some of the responses...

Once a round has finished there should be only disqualification available for deliberate rules infringements.

The Cam Smith situation was not deliberate and therefore he shouldn’t be penalised retrospectively.

I’m probably wrong in this opinion, not the first time…. — Thomas Bjørn (@thomasbjorngolf) August 14, 2022

Not a LIV fan or supporter at all.....but docking Cam Smith 2 shots going into the final round is wack. God I hope he wins. — Jeff Moss (@totallymossem) August 14, 2022

If professional golf wants to get involved with sports gambling, there has to be a period after the conclusion of a tournament round that scores are final. Cam's Smith penalty was the right call but people obviously placed bets on him after rd3 and before rd4 started — Evin Priest (@EvinPriest) August 14, 2022

Imagine this in other sports? “There was a pass interference in the first half, we just saw it.” “That pitch last inning should’ve been called a strike.” Nobody is arguing the violation — including, apparently, Cam Smith. It’s the timing. Next-day ruling wrong on so many levels. — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelTAN) August 14, 2022

@PGATOUR it is absolutely stupid to penalize Cam Smith a day after the supposed penalty and say “the rules are the rules”. If you don’t call it on the field you CAN NOT go to video and call it a day later. These are the kind of situations that cause people to leave the PGA. — Kirby Sims (@KSims66) August 14, 2022

Cam Smith just received a 2-shot penalty a day later because of this picture. Didn’t take full relief from the penalty area. Official on ground deemed it in play live.



Had his ball come to rest here in normal play, no penalty. Taking a drop, penalty.



Dumb rule. Dumber timing. pic.twitter.com/4YethbA6Lm — The Plugged Lie (@PluggedLiePod) August 14, 2022

The PGA tour giving Cam Smith a penalty this late in the day is insanity.. the gambling & DFS implications just add another layer to it https://t.co/gZk7FrslKU — Sports in Five (@sportsinfive) August 14, 2022