Ewen Ferguson reveals celebrity advice after course record

Ewen Ferguson fired his second course record in quick succession on Thursday, and credited Niall Horan and Robbie Keane with some of his stunning scoring.

The Scot shot a bogey-free course record nine-under-par 61 at Galgorm Castle, to lead the field by four shots after 18-holes.

It comes only two weeks after Ferguson fired another 61 at Fairmont, to hold a share of the course record at the Torrance Course in St Andrews.

After his round at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Ferguson credited advice from his pro-am partners’ with some of his impressive play.

“I played the pro-am with Niall Horan and Robbie Keane yesterday,” explained Ferguson.

“I kept hitting into a lot of bunkers. They were saying, you love the bunkers. See you tomorrow, just try and stay out of them.

“Today was just nice to avoid them, which was good. Obviously a 61, so course record is pretty nice.”

That 61 included two eagles, capped off by a chip in for a three on the par-5 18th.

Ferguson will be looking to add to his victory earlier in the year at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.