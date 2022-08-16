Greg Norman hits back at Rory McIlroy over wins jibe

Greg Norman has issued a withering – albeit belated – response to Rory McIlroy’s jibes after passing him on the PGA Tour’s all-time wins list.

McIlroy, 33, won his 21st title on the US-based circuit with his victory in the Canadian Open in June. That moved him ahead of Norman, whose LIV Golf Invitational Series staged its inaugural event at the Centurion Club near London in the same week.

Speaking to TV reporter Amanda Balionis immediately after sealing the deal, McIlroy, one of the sport’s most vocal opponents to LIV Golf, remarked this would be a day he’d “remember for a long, long time”.

• Ewen Ferguson reveals celebrity advice



• Action "critical" for golf clubs amid heatwave

"My 21st PGA Tour win,” he added. "One more than someone else. That gave me a bit extra incentive today.”

Zing!

It has taken him more than two months but, finally, the Shark has taken the bait.

Speaking in an interview with Australian Golf Digest, the LIV CEO was asked for his thoughts on the opposition his new Saudi-funded venture has endured from McIlroy – and he didn’t exactly hold back.

“I respect Rory but I am somewhat confused by his approach,” said Norman. “But then, he is paid to sit on the PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council, so he is obviously going to support the tour.

• Richie Ramsay reveals hilarious Tiger Woods tale



• Rory McIlroy says LIV battle turned "personal"

"I do know he has asked for sizeable appearance fees to play in Saudi Arabia. His comments also show competition is a wonderful thing.

“So, I take it as a compliment that he wanted to beat my 20 PGA Tour wins. His next goal should be to win more than 91 tournaments globally or to maintain No.1 in the world for more than 331 weeks.”

Zing, x2!

Something tells us we haven’t heard the final word on this one.

