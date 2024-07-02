Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Sam Burns is one of the most established players on the PGA Tour – but who is his caddie?

Born in 1996, Burns is still a relative youngster on the American circuit, yet has put together an impressive CV to date.

He turned pro in 2017 and has since won multiple PGA Tour titles and featured in a Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup team.

There has only been one man on his bag, though, and that man is Travis Perkins.

Burns graduated to the PGA Tour in 2019 and has had Perkins carrying the bag through the highs and lows on golf’s most demanding circuit.

Sams Burns’ caddie Travis Perkins

Sam Burns’ caddie Travis Perkins was a supremely talented golfer before swapping his career for looper duties.

Perkins grew up in Ohio looking up to Jack Nicklaus and Fred Couples before going on to play college golf at Florida Southern College.

He even made it all the way to the PGA Tour, receiving his card in 2008. But he could not replicate his form on the college circuit, making just three cuts and struggling to establish himself on the tour.

Instead, he decided to take up his friend Kris Blanks’ offer to caddie for him in 2011, and, since then, he has never looked back.

“Kris really gave me my first opportunity, and to this day I’m still thankful for that,” Perkins said.

Perkins had been keen to stay working within golf even if his own professional career didn’t have longevity, and his caddie career took off in 2013 when his player D.A. Points won the Shell Houston Open.

And Sam Burns is the seventh player Perkins has worked with after Blanks, Points, Billy Horschel, Scott Piercy, Brandt Snedeker and Aaron Wise.

Former college teammate Jeff Klauk played alongside him at Florida Southern and is not surprised he has turned into a successful caddie.

“He understands the game, played it at the highest level and I think he’s a very relaxing influence on his players,” Klauk said.

Sam Burns and Travis Perkins have had huge success together since starting working together in 2019, with five PGA Tour victories and a place on the 2023 US Ryder Cup team.

Despite never lifting a major championship title, Burns has made Perkins one of the highest-paid caddies on the PGA Tour.

According to the tour’s website, Burns has earned over $25 million.