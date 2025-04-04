Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The American is one of the most exciting players in the game and a three time major winner, but who is Jordan Spieth’s coach?

As a double-digit PGA Tour winner and multiple major champion, Spieth spent 26 weeks as No.1 in the world.

So, it’s fair to say that he has reaped the rewards of working with a world-class coach.

Spieth impressed in his early years, winning the US Junior Amateur and the Junior Ryder Cup before turning professional at the age of 19 in 2012.

Just one year later, he was partnered with Under Armour – who he still works with today – and through the whole journey has been one coach – Cameron McCormick.

• Who is Jordan Spieth’s caddie?

• Who is Jordan Spieth’s wife?

Jordan Spieth’s coach Cameron McCormick

Jordan Spieth’s coach is Cameron McCormick.

Originally from Melbourne, Australia, Spieth’s coach McCormick moved to the United States as a teenager when he accepted a golf scholarship at Texas Tech University.

He subsequently branched out into coaching, first at Brook Hollow Golf Club in Dallas and then at another of the city’s clubs, Trinity Forest.

It was there, in 2005, that he met and started coaching a 12-year-old Spieth and almost 20 years later, the pair’s relationship remains as strong as ever.

Following his maiden major victory at the 2015 Masters, Jordan Spieth lauded coach McCormick’s influence on his career.

“I have complete trust in anything he says,” said Spieth. “He’s my swing coach, putting coach, short game coach, mental coach, everything.

“I owe everything on the course to him. He’s a very special teacher. You’re going to see him with a lot of tour players in the future.”

• Who is Xander Schauffele’s coach?

• Who is Bryson DeChambeau’s coach?

McCormick, meanwhile, clearly feels the same way.

“From when I met the kid when he was 12, he’s given me every indication he could achieve any goal he set out to achieve,” said McCormick after the Masters win.

The coach’s success has not been limited to his work with Spieth, however.

He has coached more than 20 PGA, Champions, Web.com and LPGA Tour players, as well as several USGA Junior Amateur champions.

Whilst he is best known for his work with Spieth, McCormick also works with Tom Kim, given that he is based in Dallas – a central location for PGA Tour pros.

Jordan Spieth’s coach was named the PGA of America’s ‘Teacher of the Year’ in 2015 and offers online golf coaching starting at $250 for a single lesson.

The most expensive bundle available is an unlimited yearly plan, which would set you back $6,950 per year.