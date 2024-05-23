Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Xander Schauffele says Scottie Scheffler has been the butt of the jokes among his peers since his arrest at the PGA Championship.

Scheffler was handcuffed and subsequently taken to jail after attempting to manoeuvre around a barricade as he arrived at Valhalla for his second round.

And while the World No 1 now faces several felony charges, including second-degree assault of a police officer, Schauffele revealed that it hasn’t stopped Scheffler being roasted in a WhatsApp group that also includes Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay and Gary Woodland.

“We have a group chat with our physio [and] the boys were heckling Scottie a little bit,” the newly-crowned PGA champion told Barstool Sports, before confirming that the group icon has been changed to Scheffler’s mugshot.

“Obviously that happened!” he added.

“He handled it really well. In Scottie Scheffler fashion. I mean, he’s a good dude. He took it like a champ.”

Schauffele also said he didn’t believe what had happened until he saw it on TV.

“As soon as I saw it I thought it was a prank,” he confirmed. “Then I saw it on the news and was like, ‘Holy smokes, this actually happened!’

“It feels like he’s going to come out OK from all this. It feels like things are going to get dropped.”

Scheffler – who finished in a tie for eighth on 13-under-par – has had his arraignment postponed until June.