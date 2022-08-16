search
Struggle with the long bunker shot? Watch this...

Lessons

Struggle with the long bunker shot? Watch this...

By Lewis Fraser10 August, 2022
Bunker Play Short Game quick tips lessons Wedges
Long Bunker Shot

If you’ve ever watched the PGA Tour, you’ll have heard the long bunker shot described as the hardest shot in golf.

But, with the help of former PGA Tour winner Parker McLachlin, shortgamechef on Instagram, there’s an easy tip to make an otherwise brutal shot, slightly easier.

McLachlin, whose Instagram is full of handy short game tips, demonstrates, by ditching the sand wedge and reaching for a nine-iron instead.

“Part of having a great short game,” McLachlin says, “Is choosing the right club.

“I’ve got this 40-yard bunker shot. Don’t always reach for that sand wedge. Here, I’m going to throw a nine-iron at you. Let’s go and see how this works.

“I’m going to keep that face open and I’m just going to hit a chunk-and-run, it shouldn’t be that difficult of a shot.”

As you’ll see, Parker plays the shot like a standard greenside bunker shot, but thanks to the lack of loft, the ball comes out low and runs up the green.

“Chunk-and-run this nine-iron, it’s a game changer.”

