COBRA introduces powerful LTDx irons

Gear

NEW FOR '22

COBRA introduces powerful LTDx irons

By David Cunninghame19 January, 2022
Cobra Cobra LTDx Cobra LTDx irons Cobra LTDx ONE Length irons Irons New Gear
Cobra Ltdx Irons 1

COBRA’s brand-new LTDx are promising “next level distance and forgiveness” for the golfers who need it most.

The brand's latest game improvement irons have been re-engineered from the inside out using an intelligent PWR-COR Weighting design that strategically positions the centre of gravity (CG) and adds face and body flexion to deliver maximum ball speed.

• COBRA reveals new LTDx driver line-up

But how exactly does this technology manage this?

Cobra Ltdx Irons 2

Well, the unique construction features a multi-material design utilising a floating steel core bar that is suspended in a lightweight and soft polymer.  The steel core bar perfectly positions the CG low and right behind the impact zone.

• COBRA's ‘fast and forgiving’ LTDx fairways & hybrids

In the centre of the head area, the core bar is completely separated from the body, face, and sole to encourage maximum flexion and power transfer to the golf ball. A polymer filler is injected around the core bar to damp vibrations and provide exceptional feel, while enhancing the elastic rebound effect for increased ball speed and distance.

Cobra Ltdx Irons 3

As if that wasn’t enough, COBRA has combined this new tech with a with a thinner and larger PWRSHELL Face. This patented tech has been updated to use a variable thickness L-cup insert that expands the thin area on the face by 23% to increase the zone of maximum ball speed to create more consistent and reliable distance on off-center hits.

According to COBRA, the LTDx irons deliver 5% more face deflection than the previous RADSPEED models, resulting in faster ball speed and higher launch across the face.

The LTDx are available in both Variable and ONE Length offerings, allowing you the choice of a more traditional set or the consistency that or ONE Length is engineered to provide. 

• Bryson says he wants more distance in 2022

The ONE Length irons feature progressive steel shaft weights (available in Stiff & Regular flex) to optimize trajectory through the set.  The long irons (4-6 iron) feature a lighter Tour 80 shaft to promote higher launch, the mid irons (7-9i) feature a mid-weight Tour 90 shaft, and the wedges use a heavier Tour 120 shaft to promote a lower ball flight for more accuracy.

Cobra Ltdx Irons 4

A new innovative, adjustable toe-screw, meanwhile, allows COBRA’s custom club department to create the perfect build for any configuration.

If you are looking for perfect blend of forgiveness, high launch, great feel and long distance, the COBRA has you covered with its new LTDx irons.

Available: February 11
Price: £799 (7-piece steel set)

