FIRST LOOK: Ping G430 drivers

The new PING G430 has arrived promising more speed, distance and innovative engineering.

It features several specific advancements optimising ball speed gains and acoustics throughout the range.



A shallow and thinner VFT forged face design is responsible for the explosive ball speeds with a variable roll radius technology.

“Our approach with G430 has been to find more speed and deliver it in a way that contributes to lower scores and more enjoyment on the course," explains John K. Solheim, PING CEO & President.



"That includes providing a level of forgiveness that remains unequalled. The powerful combination of distance and forgiveness wins out when golfers are properly fitted. We see that every day in our research and we’re excited to get the G430 into the hands of golfers so they can see the same benefits."



Let's look at each of the new models in more detail...



Ping G430 MAX

The MAX is the most forgiving of the three options. It features a moveable 25g tungsten backweight which influences shot shape with the difference of eight yards between the Draw, Neutral and Fade settings.

“The MAX is the workhorse,” says Solheim. “It fits every skill level, from tour players to higher handicaps. The increases in ball speed are remarkable and the sound is creating a very favourable conversation.



"When you combine those advancements with its industry-leading forgiveness, the MAX will win a lot of battles in comparison testing in the fitting environment."

Ping G430 LST

Exclusive to the LST driver is Carbonfly Wrap, a lightweight composite that covers the crown and wraps into the heel/toe sections of the skirt to save weight and lower the CG for more ball speed, less spin and higher MOI.



The adjustable 22g tungsten backweight influences shot shape with the difference of seven yards between the Draw, Neutral and Fade settings.

“With recent manufacturing advancements and the smaller head size of the G430 LST, the time is right to bring this technology to golfers,” says Solheim. “It’s quickly becoming the favourite of our tour players who are enjoying the ball speed gains while raving about the look, feel and sound."

Ping G430 SFT

New to the SFT head is a two-setting, moveable tungsten backweight that positions the CG to deliver 13 yards of right-to-left in the Draw setting and another seven yards in the Draw+.

“Our SFT technology reinforces our commitment to custom fitting,” says Solheim. “It’s a tremendous option for golfers who consistently slice the ball.



"The reality is more golfers could benefit from this type of technology, so we’ve added the two-setting backweight to allow for further adjustments in shot bend as necessary.”



Available: January 27, 2023

RRP: G430 Max and SFT Driver £525.00

RRP: G430 LST Driver £575.00