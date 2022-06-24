Announcer gets Justin Thomas’ name wrong... again

As one of the best golfers on the planet and winner of two majors, Justin Thomas is pretty well known.
But that’s not the case, it seems, among announcers on the pro circuit.
On Saturday at the US Open, Thomas stepped onto the first tee – and was promptly introduced as “Justin Thompson”.
The world No.5’s reaction said it all.
Justin Thompson or Thomas?!— Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) June 18, 2022
The facial expression says it all 🤣 pic.twitter.com/IfrPiDbG6M
It’s not the first time Thomas has been at the centre of mistaken identity.
He is often confused with close friend Justin Spieth.
Thomas has been referred to as “Justin Spieth” in the past, while at Heritage earlier this year, Spieth was announced as “Jordan Thomas”.