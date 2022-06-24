search
Announcer gets Justin Thomas' name wrong... again

Golf News

Announcer gets Justin Thomas’ name wrong... again

By Jamie Hall18 June, 2022
Justin Thomas US Open The majors Trending USGA
Justin Thomas Justin Thompson

As one of the best golfers on the planet and winner of two majors, Justin Thomas is pretty well known.

But that’s not the case, it seems, among announcers on the pro circuit.

On Saturday at the US Open, Thomas stepped onto the first tee – and was promptly introduced as “Justin Thompson”.

• US Open: 6 big names to miss the cut

• US Open in the balance after 36 holes

The world No.5’s reaction said it all.

It’s not the first time Thomas has been at the centre of mistaken identity.

• 5 big names missing from US Open

• US Open to get HUGE purse increase

He is often confused with close friend Justin Spieth.

Thomas has been referred to as “Justin Spieth” in the past, while at Heritage earlier this year, Spieth was announced as “Jordan Thomas”.

