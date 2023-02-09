Cam Smith "hurt" by LIV world rankings status

Cameron Smith has admitted he isn’t too happy about the current system for world ranking points on LIV Golf, saying the longer it goes on, the less it matters.

Smith, 29, was close to landing the world No.1 spot until he made the decision to join LIV Golf, the Saudi-funded 54-hole start-up where world ranking points are not available. He remains the highest ranked player in the world to make the switch. The change to world ranking points for the tour, fronted by Greg Norman, may change in the coming months, and Smith admits it does rankle him that he and his LIV Golf colleagues are not necessarily rewarded for their play.

“I’ve tried to take it not that badly, to be honest,” he said. “I think when you rock up to a tournament, you know who you have to beat, whether there’s a World Ranking or not. There’s generally seven or eight guys that are in that field that you know are going to put up a pretty good fight.

“For sure it hurts. I feel as though I was really close to getting to No.1, and that was definitely something I wanted to tick off, but kind of the longer that this stuff goes on, I think the more obsolete those rankings become.

“That's just the long and short of it.”

Rory McIlroy, often the mouthpiece for PGA Tour-based players, said last year he had no issue with LIV players getting ranking points, as long as it was above board.

“If they meet the criteria they get world ranking points,” McIlroy said at the Alfred Dunhill Links. “I don’t see any reason why they shouldn’t, as long as they meet the criteria that is set out.”

Speaking at this week’s PIF Saudi International on the Asian Tour, Smith wonderfully perpetuated the Australian stereotype with his treatment of the famous Claret Jug, which he won in St Andrews last July.

“It's been really good,” he said. “I took it back down to Australia, took it to my home club. I took it to the trophy night and it was a little bit hectic. It’s a pretty cool trophy. It’s been awesome. I’ve taken it everywhere with me. Just about had every liquid you can put in there I’ve tried to put in it. It’s been fun over Christmas. The family drinking out of it was something I’ll never forget.”

He says he ordered a replica, which sits in his office “kind of under lock and key a little bit more” so it’s unclear whether the Aussie and his pals are drinking from the replica or the original.

He said the reminder of winning the trophy has inspired him for more. “You don’t want to let that thing go. It’s so cool. It motivates you to be a better golfer.”

Last year, Smith also won the Players and says 2022 will be a hard year to beat, though he isns’t setting goals.

“I kind of set my goals, I guess, day-to-day. I’m more of a kind of tick-the-box guy. Just do what I can do to make myself a better golfer that day, and hopefully when I'm teeing it up in a tournament, it all comes together, and I can be there Saturday and Sunday and hole a few nice putts and lift the trophy.”

