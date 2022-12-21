Hero Cup teams finalised

Richard Mansell and Antoine Rozner have been announced as the final two participants in the Hero Cup.

Rozner will join Francesco Molinari’s Continental Europe team on the back of his commanding win at the AfrAsia Bank Maritius Open, while Mansell’s breakout year on the DP World Tour has earned him a spot on Tommy Fleetwood’s GB&I team.

The Hero Cup will take place from January 13-15 at Abu Dhabi Golf Club. The event is designed as a warm-up for Europe's Ryder Cup team, with a similar format to the biennial match in place.

The addition of Mansell and Rozner means both teams are now set. They are as follows:

Great Britain and Ireland team: Tommy Fleetwood (captain), Ewen Ferguson, Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre, Seamus Power, Callum Shinkwin, Jordan Smith, Matt Wallace, Richard Mansell.

Continental Europe team: Francesco Molinari (captain), Thomas Detry, Rasmus Hojgaard, Adrian Meronk, Guido Migliozzi, Alex Noren, Victor Perez, Thomas Pieters, Sepp Straka, Antoine Rozner.