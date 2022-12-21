Robert MacIntyre lays down Shane Lowry challenge

Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre has laid down the gauntlet to former Open champion Shane Lowry by challenging him to a shinty/hurling face-off.

The pair will meet at the Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi next month in preparation for the Ryder Cup, and MacIntyre wants to take the opportunity to challenge the Irishman.

Last week Lowry posted a video on his Instagram page where he visited a local GAA club, showing off his skills with a hurley in the process.

His impressive technique prompted a response from MacIntyre, who has been known to turn out for Oban Celtic when he is not on tour, urging him to bring his game to the Middle East.

My warm up for our game in the Middle East @ShaneLowryGolf 🏑⛸ https://t.co/PLmapLWGXf — Robert MacIntyre (@robert1lefty) December 16, 2022

The 26-year-old has since doubled down, tagging Lowry in a number of tweets – including promising to treat an upcoming match as a “warm up”.

Shinty/hurling crossover matches are not uncommon, with teams from Scotland and Ireland going head to head on a number of occasions over the years.

However, if MacIntyre and Lowry do face off in Abu Dhabi it’s likely to be the first time a match has been contested by two golfers – and the first time such a contest has taken place in the Middle East.