Former Masters champion Patrick Reed has filed an amended defamation lawsuit against Brandel Chamblee and the Golf Channel amongst others - and is seeking $820MILLION in damages.

The 32-year-old, whose initial suit was reportedly dismissed last month, has submitted a new complaint via his attorney Larry Klayman.

Reed’s amended complaint alleges “defamation and tortious interference” and is seeking damages for the “severe harm that has been done to Mr. Reed financially and in terms of loss of good will and reputation”.

It further states that the PGA Tour “hired Clout Public Affairs LLC to smear LIV and its players in the media and fund, organise and incite 9/11 families to wage staged protests at LIV events and elsewhere”.

Reed joined LIV Golf in June 2022 and, with the exception of the inaugural event at The Centurion Club near London, played in each tournament of what has been described as its ‘beta’ season. He was also part of the 4 Aces side that won the inaugural LIV Team Championship in Miami in October.



His new suit alleges that he was “constructively terminated” as a member of the PGA Tour as a result of “threats made and actions taken” by its commissioner Jay Monahan.

“Each and every one of the Defendants have conspired as joint tortfeasors for and with the PGA Tour, its executives, Monahan and their agents to engage in a pattern and practice of defaming Mr. Reed, misreporting information with actual knowledge of falsity and/or reckless disregard of the truth, as set forth herein,” added the complaint filed by Klayman.

“These calculated, malicious, false and/or reckless attacks have had a direct effect on Mr. Reed’s and his family’s livelihood because he has suffered major damages through the loss of multiple multi-million dollar sponsorship deals that were not or have not been renewed... as well as numerous promising prospective sponsorship and business opportunities that did not come to fruition as a direct and proximate result.”

The suit also alleges that “fear of blacklash” from the media has also prevented top coaches, including Butch Harmon and Sean Foley from working with Reed.