Golf News

Hideki Matsuyama a doubt for Masters title defence

By Jamie Hall01 April, 2022
Hideki Matsuyama is a doubt for the Masters after withdrawing from the Valero Texas Open.

According to the PGA Tour, the world No.12 is suffering from a neck injury.

He hasn’t completed an event since the Arnold Palmer Invitational, pulling out of the Players Championship hours before he was due to tee off.

He also sat out the Valspar Championship and the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, as well as the pro-am in Texas.

Matsuyama did come through the first round without issue – but his mid-round withdrawal raises questions over whether he will be at Augusta next week.

If he is unable to play the Masters, he would be just the second champion in the history of the event not to defend his title.

The only other instance came in 1960, when Art Wall Jr suffered a knee injury and was unable to play.

