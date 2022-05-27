search
International field set for Scottish Men's Open Championship

Golf News

International field set for Scottish Men’s Open Championship

By Jamie Hall25 May, 2022
Scottish Men's Open Championship Cruden Bay Scottish Golf Golf In Scotland amateur news
Scottish Mens Open 2

The stage is set for the Scottish Men’s Open Championship, which gets under way later this week.

A three-day stroke play event, it takes place at Cruden Bay from Friday to Sunday with the top 40 and ties battling it out over 36 holes on Sunday.

This year is the first to include a pre-qualifying event, which was held at Fraserburgh on Tuesday.

• LPGA star "considered crashing car"

• Bryson DeChambeau "close" to return

A total of 38 players came through to make the final field, with Blairgowrie’s Cormac Sharpe finishing top of the standings.

Defending champion, England’s Callan Barrow, is in the field once more after winning by three last year.

Several Scots are among the international field looking to make it a first home victory since 2017, when Liam Johnston took home the spoils.

Among them is 15-year-old Connor Graham, who has made an impressive start to his season, while Matty Wilson won in consecutive weeks at the Craigmillar Park Open and Crail Battle Trophy.

• Is this the worst qualifying round ever?

• Robert MacIntyre hits back at PGA critics

Rory Franssen, coming off the back of top-fives in Spain and South Africa, is also in the field.

A full entry list is available here along with tee times once they have been decided.

Golf News

Nelly Korda to return at US Women's Open
Golf fans to get even more benefits ahead of 150th Open
Michelle Wie West to “step away” from LPGA
Colin Montgomerie wades into Phil Mickelson controversy
International field set for Scottish Men’s Open Championship

