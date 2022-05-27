The stage is set for the Scottish Men’s Open Championship, which gets under way later this week.

A three-day stroke play event, it takes place at Cruden Bay from Friday to Sunday with the top 40 and ties battling it out over 36 holes on Sunday.

This year is the first to include a pre-qualifying event, which was held at Fraserburgh on Tuesday.

A total of 38 players came through to make the final field, with Blairgowrie’s Cormac Sharpe finishing top of the standings.

Defending champion, England’s Callan Barrow, is in the field once more after winning by three last year.

Several Scots are among the international field looking to make it a first home victory since 2017, when Liam Johnston took home the spoils.

Among them is 15-year-old Connor Graham, who has made an impressive start to his season, while Matty Wilson won in consecutive weeks at the Craigmillar Park Open and Crail Battle Trophy.

Rory Franssen, coming off the back of top-fives in Spain and South Africa, is also in the field.

A full entry list is available here along with tee times once they have been decided.