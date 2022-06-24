search
It's official: Brooks Koepka signs with LIV Golf

It's official: Brooks Koepka signs with LIV Golf

By Michael McEwan22 June, 2022
The worst-kept secret in golf has been confirmed.

Brooks Koepka is the latest big-name golfer to sign with LIV Golf. 

The four-time major champion's defection to the Saudi-funded circuit was confirmed by the start-up circuit as PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan was addressing the media at the Travelers Championship, where he dismissed the Greg Norman-fronted venture as an "irrational threat".

Koepka, 32, will made his LIV Golf debut in next week's event at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland.

“There’s no understating the impact that Brooks Koepka has had on the game of golf in the last five years," said Norman. "He carries a championship pedigree and record of success as one of the most elite players in the world.

"The addition of Brooks is yet another example of the incredible fields LIV Golf is assembling as we build momentum in our first season and look towards the future.”

Koepka's unveiling is the second major signing made by LIV Golf this week, following the unveiling of Abraham Ancer 24 hours earlier. 

The pair join Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed and Sergio Garcia in an increasingly impressive LIV Golf roster. 

Indeed, Koepka's signing means nine of the last 21 major championships have been won by LIV golfers. 

By signing with LIV, however, Koepka and Ancer have also, in effect, accepted an indefinite suspension from the PGA Tour, as outlined by Monahan in a memo to players a fortnight ago.

MORE TO FOLLOW

