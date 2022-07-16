Lee Westwood takes swipe at Tiger Woods over LIV comments

Lee Westwood took aim at Tiger Woods at the Open amid the ongoing row over LIV Golf.

Earlier this week Woods waded into the debate, accusing players signing for the Saudi-funded breakaway league of “turning their backs” on what propelled them to the top level.

Westwood, one of the first high-profile defectors, also slammed "the media" for “stoking up” division around the new circuit.

Asked about Woods’ comments, Westwood said: “He’s got a vested interest hasn’t he?

“The LIV players will talk the LIV tour up, the PGA players that aren’t on the LIV tour will talk the PGA Tour up and put down the LIV tour.

“I don’t pay too much attention to people’s opinions. Tiger is entitled to his opinion.”

The European veteran also dismissed claims LIV is losing in the court of public opinion, refuting the prospect of golf fans siding with the established circuits.

And like compatriot Ian Poulter, another high-profile signing, he shot down any suggestion their switch to LIV had led to hostility from the galleries or fellow players.

“I think the media are stoking it up and doing as much as they can to aid that, but I think the general public just want to go out there and see good golf, no matter where it is being played or who is playing it,” he said.

“I have spoken to a lot of people who were there last week and there is no animosity between players, but there are stories being written that there is.

“You are creating issues where there are none. If you want to do it that way, fine.”

