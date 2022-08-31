search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsLIV Boston: Field in full

Golf News

LIV Boston: Field in full

By Lewis Fraser30 August, 2022
LIV Golf Marc Leishman Cameron Smith LIV Boston Joaquin Niemann Harold Varner III Bubba Watson Cameron Tringale Anirban Lahiri
Liv Boston How To Watch

The field for the LIV Golf Boston event was announced today, with several long rumoured signings finally confirmed by the tour.

Six new players have been revealed by the Saudi-backed circuit, including Open champion Cameron Smith. 

Joining Smith are his fellow Australian Marc Leishman, Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III, Anirban Lahiri and Cameron Tringale. 

All six will play at The International in Boston this week, in the 54-hole, shotgun start format.

Bubba Watson will also be in attendance at a LIV event for the first time, as a non-playing captain. 

• LIV Boston: How and where to watch

• OFFICIAL: Cameron Smith joins LIV Golf

Sihwan Kim and Adrian Otaegui are also back in the field, after sitting out the LIV Bedminster event.

Here's the field in full:

Abraham Ancer, Jediah Morgan, Richard Bland 

Kevin Na, Laurie Canter, Joaquin Niemann

Paul Casey, Shaun Norris, Eugenio Chacarra 

Louis Oosthuizen, Bryson DeChambeau, Wade Ormsby

Sergio Garcia, Carlos Ortiz, Talor Gooch 

Adrian Otaegui, Branden Grace, Pat Perez

Sam Horsfield, Turk Pettit, Charles Howell III 

James Piot, Dustin Johnson, Ian Poulter

Matt Jones, Patrick Reed, Sadom Kaewkanjana 

Charl Schwartzel, Martin Kaymer, Cameron Smith

Phachara Khongwatmai, Henrik Stenson, Sihwan Kim 

Hudson Swafford, Brooks Koepka, Cameron Tringale

Chase Koepka, Peter Uihlein, Jason Kokrak 

Harold Varner III, Anirban Lahiri, Scott Vincent

Marc Leishman, Lee Westwood, Graeme McDowell 

Bernd Wiesberger, Phil Mickelson, Matthew Wolff

• Pro rips Woods and McIlroy's PGA Tour changes

• Rory McIlroy launches fresh attack on LIV

Of course, with new players coming in, due to the limited field of 48, some who played in the previous LIV event have missed out on a place this time around.

Those not in the field in Boston are:

Hennie Du Plessis

Justin Harding

Yuki Inamori 

Ryosuke Kinoshita

Jinichiro Kozuma

David Puig

Travis Smyth

Hideto Tanihara

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - Marc Leishman

Related Articles - Cameron Smith

Related Articles - LIV Boston

Related Articles - Joaquin Niemann

Related Articles - Harold Varner III

Related Articles - Bubba Watson

Related Articles - Cameron Tringale

Related Articles - Anirban Lahiri

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Cam Smith up for PGA Tour award despite LIV switch
6 stars get PGA Tour reprieve after LIV defections
DP World Tour stars rubbish Paul McGinley LIV claims
Whistling Straits owner Herb Kohler dies aged 83
Phil Mickelson takes fresh swipe at PGA Tour

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Pivot around a central point in your swing
Callaway
play button
The correct posture is the key to consistency
Watch
play button
The correct ball position
Watch
play button
How the Dufner waggle can help your game
Watch
See all videos right arrow