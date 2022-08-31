LIV Boston: Field in full

The field for the LIV Golf Boston event was announced today, with several long rumoured signings finally confirmed by the tour.
Six new players have been revealed by the Saudi-backed circuit, including Open champion Cameron Smith.
Joining Smith are his fellow Australian Marc Leishman, Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III, Anirban Lahiri and Cameron Tringale.
All six will play at The International in Boston this week, in the 54-hole, shotgun start format.
Bubba Watson will also be in attendance at a LIV event for the first time, as a non-playing captain.
Sihwan Kim and Adrian Otaegui are also back in the field, after sitting out the LIV Bedminster event.
Here's the field in full:
Abraham Ancer, Jediah Morgan, Richard Bland
Kevin Na, Laurie Canter, Joaquin Niemann
Paul Casey, Shaun Norris, Eugenio Chacarra
Louis Oosthuizen, Bryson DeChambeau, Wade Ormsby
Sergio Garcia, Carlos Ortiz, Talor Gooch
Adrian Otaegui, Branden Grace, Pat Perez
Sam Horsfield, Turk Pettit, Charles Howell III
James Piot, Dustin Johnson, Ian Poulter
Matt Jones, Patrick Reed, Sadom Kaewkanjana
Charl Schwartzel, Martin Kaymer, Cameron Smith
Phachara Khongwatmai, Henrik Stenson, Sihwan Kim
Hudson Swafford, Brooks Koepka, Cameron Tringale
Chase Koepka, Peter Uihlein, Jason Kokrak
Harold Varner III, Anirban Lahiri, Scott Vincent
Marc Leishman, Lee Westwood, Graeme McDowell
Bernd Wiesberger, Phil Mickelson, Matthew Wolff
Of course, with new players coming in, due to the limited field of 48, some who played in the previous LIV event have missed out on a place this time around.
Those not in the field in Boston are:
Hennie Du Plessis
Justin Harding
Yuki Inamori
Ryosuke Kinoshita
Jinichiro Kozuma
David Puig
Travis Smyth
Hideto Tanihara