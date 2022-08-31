LIV Boston: Field in full

The field for the LIV Golf Boston event was announced today, with several long rumoured signings finally confirmed by the tour.

Six new players have been revealed by the Saudi-backed circuit, including Open champion Cameron Smith.

Joining Smith are his fellow Australian Marc Leishman, Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III, Anirban Lahiri and Cameron Tringale.

All six will play at The International in Boston this week, in the 54-hole, shotgun start format.

Bubba Watson will also be in attendance at a LIV event for the first time, as a non-playing captain.

Sihwan Kim and Adrian Otaegui are also back in the field, after sitting out the LIV Bedminster event.

Here's the field in full:

Abraham Ancer, Jediah Morgan, Richard Bland

Kevin Na, Laurie Canter, Joaquin Niemann

Paul Casey, Shaun Norris, Eugenio Chacarra

Louis Oosthuizen, Bryson DeChambeau, Wade Ormsby

Sergio Garcia, Carlos Ortiz, Talor Gooch

Adrian Otaegui, Branden Grace, Pat Perez

Sam Horsfield, Turk Pettit, Charles Howell III

James Piot, Dustin Johnson, Ian Poulter

Matt Jones, Patrick Reed, Sadom Kaewkanjana

Charl Schwartzel, Martin Kaymer, Cameron Smith

Phachara Khongwatmai, Henrik Stenson, Sihwan Kim

Hudson Swafford, Brooks Koepka, Cameron Tringale

Chase Koepka, Peter Uihlein, Jason Kokrak

Harold Varner III, Anirban Lahiri, Scott Vincent

Marc Leishman, Lee Westwood, Graeme McDowell

Bernd Wiesberger, Phil Mickelson, Matthew Wolff

Of course, with new players coming in, due to the limited field of 48, some who played in the previous LIV event have missed out on a place this time around.

Those not in the field in Boston are:

Hennie Du Plessis

Justin Harding

Yuki Inamori

Ryosuke Kinoshita

Jinichiro Kozuma

David Puig

Travis Smyth

Hideto Tanihara