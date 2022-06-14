Charl Schwartzel is nearly $5million richer this evening after winning the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series tournament near London.

The former Masters champion went wire-to-wire to enter the record books as the controversial new tour's first-ever winner.

The South African pocketed a cool $4million for his victory in the individual event, plus an extra $750,000 when his team - Stinger GC - came out on top in the four-man team competition.

Schwartzel's win completes a dramatic debut for the LIV Golf Series.

Here's a full breakdown of who won what at Centurion Club...

LIV Golf Invitational Series London - Final leaderboard & prize money

INDIVIDUAL EVENT

1. Charl Schwartzel - $4,000,000

2. Hennie du Plessis - $2,125,000

T3. Branden Grace - $1,275,000

T3. Peter Uihlein - $1,275,000

5. Sam Horsfield - $975,000

T6. Oliver Bekker - $737,500

T6. Adrian Otaegui - $737,500

8. Dustin Johnson - $625,000

9. Talor Gooch - $580,000

T10. Justin Harding - $516,666

T10. Graeme McDowell - $516,666

T10. Louis Oosthuizen - $516,666

• Patrick Reed is latest to commit to LIV Golf

• Official: DeChambeau signs with LIV Golf

T13. Pablo Larrazabal - $315,000

T13. Riyosuke Kinoshita - $315,000

T15. Martin Kaymer - $245,000

T15. Jinichiro Kozuma - $245,000

T17. Richard Bland - $226,000

T17. JC Ritchie - $226,000

T17. Laurie Canter - $226,000

T20. Ian Poulter - $190,000

T20. Scott Vincent - $190,000

T22. Shaun Norris - $170,000

T22. Wade Ormsby - $170,000

T22. Sergio Garcia - $170,000

Charl Schwartzel made an average of $84,324 per start on the PGA Tour.



Today, as the winner of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series event, he pocketed $4,750,000. — Michael McEwan (@MMcEwanGolf) June 11, 2022

T25. James Piot - $163,000

T25. Matt Jones - $163,000

T25. Ian Snyman - $163,000

T25. Phachara Khongwatmai - $163,000

29. Lee Westwood - $158,000

T30. Hudson Swafford - $154,000

T30. Viraj Madappa - $154,000

T30. Jediah Morgan - $154,000

T33. Kevin Yuan - $146,000

T33. Phil Mickelson - $146,000

T33. Travis Smyth - $146,000

T33. Kevin Na - $146,000

T33. Chase Koepka - $146,000

• LIV Golf to apply for world ranking status

• DP World Tour undecided on LIV rebel

T38. Blake Windred - $136,000

T38. Oliver Fisher - $136,000

T38. David Puig* - $136,000

T38. Hideto Tanihara - $136,000

T38. TK Chantananuwat* - $136,000

T43. Bernd Wiesberger - $129,000

T43. Sihwan Kim - $129,000

45. Turk Pettit - $126,000

46. Sadom Kaewkanjana - $124,000

47. Itthipat Buranatanyarat - $122,000

48. Andy Ogletree - $120,000

* Denotes amateur. Per the Rules of Amateur Status, each amateur in the field received $1,000 of their prize money, with the remainder donated to charity.

--

TEAM COMPETITION

1. Stinger GC (Oosthuizen/Schwartzel/Grace/Du Plessis) - $3,000,000

2. Crushers GC (Uihlein/Bland/Khongwatmai/Smyth) - $1,500,000

3. Majesticks GC (Horsfield/Poulter/Westwood/Canter) - $500,000

Money shown is total prize money per team to be split equally between each team member.

