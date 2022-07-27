search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsLPGA star takes swipe at PGA Tour over LIV stance

Golf News

LPGA star takes swipe at PGA Tour over LIV stance

By Jamie Hall27 July, 2022
Ryann O'Toole Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open LIV Golf LIV Series LPGA PGA Tour
Ryann Otoole Liv

LPGA star Ryan O’Toole took a swipe at the PGA Tour over its handling of the LIV Golf issue and revealed she would be open to the organisation entering the women’s game.

Speaking ahead of her defence of the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links, O’Toole was asked about the Saudi-backed circuit and the possibility of it expanding to include women.

“I'll just say this: I think the PGA TOUR didn't do it right in regards to possibly sitting down and having a conversation with LIV and seeing what the possibilities were of coming together,” she said.

• Teams revealed for LIV Bedminster

• Iconic golf brand goes out of business

“I think they created a very big void with each other, and it's creating a lot of turmoil.”

Bosses at the PGA Tour have consistently taken a hard-line stance on LIV, suspending the memberships of those who sign up to the breakaway league.

But O’Toole hopes the circuit does not become “taboo”, instead claiming it could create opportunities for the women’s game.

“I hope that if the LIV decides to like approach the LPGA and create something or want to create something, that maybe we can do it together versus is being this taboo thing or this big issue where players are going have to choose.

“I think that it would be a great opportunity to utilise like the possibility that there could be some major finance opportunities, and that we come together as two organisations versus having two separate organisations.”

• LPGA commish open to LIV Golf talks

• Emotional Ramsay revels in Hillside win

O’Toole’s comments came just days after LPGA commissioner Molly Marcoux Samman revealed the body would be open to discussions with LIV.

“Working together is always better than a fractured organisation,” she said.

“The LPGA has been breaking down barriers for years and hopes to continue to do so.”

Speaking to the bunkered Podcast in March, LIV CEO Greg Norman claimed he had held discussions with stars including Lexi Thompson.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - LIV Series

Related Articles - LPGA

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

LIV Golf outlines expansion plans for 2023
9/11 families slam “appalling” LIV Golf ahead of New Jersey event
LPGA star takes swipe at PGA Tour over LIV stance
LIV Golf: Teams revealed for Bedminster tournament
Iconic golf equipment company goes out of business

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Don’t slap the ball
Watch
play button
Getting your ball position spot on
Watch
play button
Pivot around a central point in your swing
Callaway
play button
Denis Pugh gives pro Stephen McCarthy a whirlwind lesson
Watch
See all videos right arrow