LPGA star takes swipe at PGA Tour over LIV stance

LPGA star Ryan O’Toole took a swipe at the PGA Tour over its handling of the LIV Golf issue and revealed she would be open to the organisation entering the women’s game.

Speaking ahead of her defence of the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links, O’Toole was asked about the Saudi-backed circuit and the possibility of it expanding to include women.

“I'll just say this: I think the PGA TOUR didn't do it right in regards to possibly sitting down and having a conversation with LIV and seeing what the possibilities were of coming together,” she said.

“I think they created a very big void with each other, and it's creating a lot of turmoil.”

Bosses at the PGA Tour have consistently taken a hard-line stance on LIV, suspending the memberships of those who sign up to the breakaway league.

But O’Toole hopes the circuit does not become “taboo”, instead claiming it could create opportunities for the women’s game.

“I hope that if the LIV decides to like approach the LPGA and create something or want to create something, that maybe we can do it together versus is being this taboo thing or this big issue where players are going have to choose.

“I think that it would be a great opportunity to utilise like the possibility that there could be some major finance opportunities, and that we come together as two organisations versus having two separate organisations.”

O’Toole’s comments came just days after LPGA commissioner Molly Marcoux Samman revealed the body would be open to discussions with LIV.

“Working together is always better than a fractured organisation,” she said.

“The LPGA has been breaking down barriers for years and hopes to continue to do so.”

Speaking to the bunkered Podcast in March, LIV CEO Greg Norman claimed he had held discussions with stars including Lexi Thompson.

